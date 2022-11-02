New York State Athletic Commission Medical Advisory Board to Meet on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 6:00 pm

Members of the New York State Athletic Commission Medical Advisory Board will hold a meeting on Monday, November 14, 2022 . Pursuant to Chapter 417 of the Laws of 2021, the meeting will be held at 123 William Street New York, NY 10036 and by WebEx.

An agenda and related materials will be posted when they become available.

WHO: New York State Athletic Commission Medical Advisory Board

WHAT: Medical Advisory Board

WHEN: Monday, November 14, 2022, at 6:00 PM

Web Ex Information

-------------------------------------------------------

Mobile Devices

-------------------------------------------------------

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m4e56c6d505bd059bdd72e571b35b0a3c

Event Number: 161 808 3276

Password: 86bCaANN5bZ

-------------------------------------------------------

Audio conference information

-------------------------------------------------------

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Access code: 161 808 3276

###