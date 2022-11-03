NYX Awards Publicizes Marketing, Communications and Media Industry Giants of 2022

2022 NYX Awards: Season 2 Winners Announced 2023 NYX Awards Calling For Entries Now

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYX Awards has experienced a tremendously exhilarating process throughout the entirety of 2022, and the International Awards Associate (IAA) has finally consummated its’ grand victors. Dedicated in recognizing and celebrating extraordinary conducts of creativity, the NYX Awards continues to acknowledge broad variations of marketing and production content that impacts the general audience across a wide facet of mediums, whilst having accumulated over 3,000 entries in this year alone!

Since its’ initiation, the NYX Awards has encompassed worldwide excellence from marketing, communications and video production sectors, and has progressed immensely with nominations from over 30 esteemed countries, inclusive of United States, Canada, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Ireland, Italy, and so forth.

“In the 2022 NYX Awards, it is so thrilling to have received an uncountable number of entries with media branding messages that not only consists of innovative notions, but overflowing with professionalism and exceptional marketing content as well!” proclaimed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “It is a proud and honorable moment for audiences globally and the entire industry to witness the emergence of the best strategic executions of the century.”

2022 NYX Top 10 Agencies of The Year

Having gone through an entire year of astounding accomplishments in marketing materials (print or digital form), videos, advertising and public relations, broadcast television operations, and creative services, the NYX Awards were successful in the shortlisting of the best agencies with the greatest measures of submissions that level the playing field, in response to the exceptional approaches of brand marketing and video productions:

NYX Marcom Awards Top 10 Agencies of the Year

1. Gravity Global, United Kingdom

2. The Brand Leader, United States

3. Proscalar, LLC, United States

4. Vacarious PR, United States

5. HERO Marketing, United States

6. Cognito, Netherlands

7. veJovDesign, LLC, United States

8. CRX Design, Brazil

9. Gravity Switch, United States

10. Dragon Horse Agency, United States

NYX Video Awards Top 10 Agencies of the Year

1. Proscalar, LLC, United States

2. Moburst, United States

3. Family AG, Switzerland

4. Cinema8, United Kingdom

5. Lemonlight, United States

6. Voler Strategic Advisors, United States

7. Isadora Digital Agency, United States

8. Sparkhouse, United States

9. International Artists Foundation, United States

10.Warner Media - Courageous Studios, United States

Some notable winners include IC4DESIGN, Groove Jones, Flux88 Studios, Revenant, A Tiny Audience, LLC, ANTI Hamar, Pets Global and many others. With the huge leap in quality, IAA is making noteworthy measures, specifically from the aspects of its’ proficient jury panel. Within this group of professionals, only handpicked elites are invited to provide assessments in accordance to exemplary standards.

GRAND JURY PANEL

The NYX Awards has been providential to involve respected individuals who have evaluated exponential submissions to determine the grand winners who spearhead distinguishable achievements and integrations. Some of these prestigious jurors include Anthony Wiktor (United States), Birge Linke (Singapore), Anthony Jones (United Kingdom), Pancho González (Chile), Daniel da Hora (Brazil), Jurij Plavnik (Italy), Jonathan Winbush (United States), Sam De Win (Belgium), Tracey Miner (United States), Leandro Peixoto (Portugal), and many others.

“Moving forward to 2023, the NYX Awards has achieved something far greater than fame or just plain marketing strategies, it is the limitless possibilities that I foresee that will forever alter corporate marketing and video content,” said Thomas. “There will be no success without creativity, whereas entrants continue to surprise me to the very core with their branding selections, creating the most value in the fields of marketing, communications, media, and any associated communities.”

For the complete list of winners, do visit the NYX Awards’ official website: https://nyxawards.com/.

The 2023 NYX Awards is now officially open for submissions. Ascend your presence to a globalized scale as the award continues to celebrate marketing/communication strategies, and video productions internationally, with the Early Bird deadline on November 30, 2022, Regular deadline on January 18, 2023, Final deadline on February 15, 2023, Final Extension deadline on March 15, 2023, and the official results announcement falling on May 5, 2023.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women In Business Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, European Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. IAA systemized the NYX Awards in recognition of projects, talents, and works of professionals at the forefront of the industry, in a variety of specialized fields.