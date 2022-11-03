NYX Game Awards Sets Forth Its Yearly Victors of 2022

2022 NYX Game Awards: Season 2 Winners Announced 2023 NYX Game Awards Calling For Entries Now

The highly anticipated NYX Game Awards has finally announced its winners for the entirety of 2022 that transcends all expectations.

With the massive leap of diverse gameplay and astounding visuals, the gaming industry will only continue to stagger us all as we move towards a future where games are an essential part of life.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated NYX Game Awards has finally announced its winners for the entirety of 2022 that transcends all expectations and has sired a new generation of game developers alongside its revolutionary video games. The International Awards Associate (IAA) has unveiled its list of winners to the public and continues to uphold its reputation of praising and celebrating unprecedented gaming excellence.

The awards program has received an array of video games entries from over 30 countries worldwide including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, France, Finland, Australia, Netherlands and many more. Only a fair few are selected to be critically evaluated by the just grand jury panel who will ultimately be crowned as winners of the 2022 genteel award program.

Grand Jury Panel

IAA has assembled a set of distinguished individuals from the gaming industry to adjudicate as the grand jury panel as they align with the reputation that the awards program upholds in regards to the gaming space. Each judge holds the responsibility of being non-partisan regardless of hailing from an established AAA or Indie titles as all entrants are considered formidable equals who shares a passion in sculpting a generation of groundbreaking video games. These accomplished individuals include Karla Reyes (Niantic), Ahmad Al-Natsheh (Khosouf Studio Middle East FZ LLC), Aland Failde (Second Dinner Studios), Ed Mills (Hitcents), Xianzhe Li (WhisperGames), Kristi Ramot (360 Hydra OÜ) and many more.

“We always speak on how technology will revolutionize the future of the gaming industry and I believe that all the winners we witness today at the NYX Game Awards, has definitely cemented my beliefs where we are indefinitely living in the future,” proclaims Thomas Brandt, IAA’s very own spokesperson. “With the massive leap of diverse gameplay and astounding visuals, the gaming industry will only continue to stagger us all as we move towards a future where games are an essential part of life.”

2022 NYX Game of the Year and Special Recognition Winner

NYX Game Awards is elated to announce 2022’s scepter wielder, the NYX Game of the Year to Dying Light 2 Stay Human by Techland after a very meticulous evaluation by the virtuous judges. The game itself has demonstrated an impeccable gameplay that portrays the labyrinthine storytelling which compliments its skillful animation that sealed its fate as a victor that triumphs the rest.

The Special Recognition Award was bestowed to Moss: Book II by Polyarc for 2022’s Best Independent Game of the Year for its exceptional environment as each scene is an immersive diorama itself accompanied by its riveting narration that perfectly captures the essence of the tale. This game managed to uphold its reputation by not reconstructing its formula and instead added some tweaks from its predecessor from 2018.

Consequently, the yearly revered award program witnessed a great deal of victors that has finesse and perseverance from both AAA titles and indie games worldwide. The crowned victors of 2022 comprises: FIFA 22 (Electronic Arts), Angry Birds Journey (Rovio Entertainment Corporation), LEGO® Star Wars™: Castaways (Gameloft), Tandem: A Tale of Shadow’s (MONOCHROME), After The Fall (Vertigo Games), IXION (Kasedo Games), Temtem (Humble Games and Crema), I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar (Schell Games), Martha Is Dead (Wired Productions), Frozen Flame (Dreamside Interactive) and several more.

Do visit the NYX Game Awards website to view the complete list of winners: https://nyxgameawards.com/.

“I, for one, hope to see many more aspiring trailblazers in the coming years as the gaming industry has evolved and is continuously blessed with remarkable gameplays that never fail to astound the world,” stated Thomas. “This era of assorted video games has only invited a bigger audience to dive into the gaming industry as there is a genre for everyone to relish upon.”

The 2023 NYX Game Awards is now calling for entries for more award-winning titles to dominate the industry, with the Early Bird deadline falling on November 30, 2022, regular deadline on January 18, 2023, final deadline on February 15, 2023, final extension deadline on March 15, 2023 and the official winners’ announcement on May 5, 2023.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women In Business Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, European Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. The NYX Game Awards’ intentions are to present an affordable, independent and impartial competition on a global basis that caters to any individual or entity regardless of their size in the gaming industry.