The ‘Who’s Who’ of Zambia Come Out to Shine at Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin Launch, hosted at The Quorum
The stylish event brought out the who’s who of Zambian society including King Illest Worldwide; Zambia’s sweetheart, Michie; Melba Shakabozha; Pretty Tash; Mercy Mukwiza; Dambisa; TinTin (Christina); Xarah; Jila; Abby’s Makeover; Valerie; and Shakira (Mpa
The stylish event brought out the who’s who of Zambian society including King Illest Worldwide; Zambia’s sweetheart, Michie; Melba Shakabozha; Pretty Tash; Mercy Mukwiza; Dambisa; TinTin (Christina); Xarah; Jila; Abby’s Makeover; Valerie; and Shakira (Mpa
The stylish event brought out the who’s who of Zambian society including King Illest Worldwide; Zambia’s sweetheart, Michie; Melba Shakabozha; Pretty Tash; Mercy Mukwiza; Dambisa; TinTin (Christina); Xarah; Jila; Abby’s Makeover; Valerie; and Shakira (Mpa
The stylish event brought out the who’s who of Zambian society including King Illest Worldwide; Zambia’s sweetheart, Michie; Melba Shakabozha; Pretty Tash; Mercy Mukwiza; Dambisa; TinTin (Christina); Xarah; Jila; Abby’s Makeover; Valerie; and Shakira (Mpa
The stylish event brought out the who’s who of Zambian society including King Illest Worldwide; Zambia’s sweetheart, Michie; Melba Shakabozha; Pretty Tash; Mercy Mukwiza; Dambisa; TinTin (Christina); Xarah; Jila; Abby’s Makeover; Valerie; and Shakira (Mpali).
Much loved media personality & popular host of Zambezi Magic’s Tuvwange Lifestyle, and The Afternoon Vibe on Phoenix FM, Michie (aka Michelo Ndisa Kalumba Malambo), was a delightful & engaging host while celebrated singer, Towela Kaira, famous for her hits ‘Delay’ and ‘Gold’, performed songs from her much-anticipated new album.
DJs Rhys and Sebastien Dutch kept the atmosphere lively on the pink and white lit dancefloor, after the sunset.
“It was such an honour for me to host the debut of Gordon’s Gin Premium Pink in Zambia. The venue was magnificent, and guests were the height of glamour. It set a new standard for lifestyle events in Lusaka,” said Michelo Ndisa Kalumba Malambo.
The highlight of the night was the floral & berries installation which generated buzz as guests captured Instagrammable moments while, not to be outdone, was the star of the show, the Gordon’s Gin Bar, a confection of pink design and magic cocktails.
Said Ines Pascoal, Brand Manager Mainstream Spirits and RTD's: “Last night was indeed a magical moment and an historic one for Zambia. The arrival of Gordon’s Gin Premium Pink is a celebration of this beautiful country and its stylish people along with a lifestyle that is synonymous with extraordinary sunsets, now with a Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin in hand!”
ENDS
Images
Lindile Ndwayana
Celebrity Services Africa
+27 72 524 1956
email us here