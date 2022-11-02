Elephant Robotics is committed to providing customized services to meet client needs

Robot painter Robot deliverer Coffee machine

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 2016, Elephant Robotics is a technology firm specializing in the design and production of robotics, development, and applications of operating systems and intelligent manufacturing services in the industry, commerce, education, scientific research, home, etc. To meet the expectations of users from more than 50 countries in the world and allow everyone to enjoy the robots world, Elephant Robotics is getting more breakthroughs in product R&D ability and manufacturing capacity. To provide more and better services for customers, Elephant Robotics provides customized services to meet customers' needs in different fields.Elephant Robotics has not only been committed to R&D, manufacturing, and producing collaborative robots, such as myCobot, mechArm, myPalletizer, and myAGV but also providing the robots for commerce and industry like the P series and C series. With technology's fast development, robots are being used much more widely in many fields. The requirements for robots are also increasing, especially in commercial use. Many industries are seeking robots to replace human labor, and many laboratories have a higher requirement for robots to complete certain tasks under strick experimental circumstances.These requirements differ from case to case and require installation and commissioning according to site conditions to achieve the desired purpose. That is why Elephant Robotics launched the customized service for the commerce industry partners. The team members believe they can help industries provide more solutions with customized products.Six demonstrations of the customized robot are being shown on the Elephant Robotics official page. This passage discusses three cases including a robotic barista, painter, and deliverer by myCobot Pro 600 and Catbot Robotic barista saves the labor costs with high effiencyCoffee is one of the popular drinks as breakfast for many people, and caffeine makes people energetic during the day. But for many stores in the coffee industry, they need to pay baristas a very high salary. They hope to have a robot to replace humans as a barista, which can save labor costs. myCobot Pro 600 from Elephant Robotics is the best solution for a coffee machine.With the built-in Raspberry Pi system, myCobot Pro 600 can be easily programmed to finish many jobs, such as taking the cup and operating the coffee machine. The all-in-one design makes the robot only cover an area of two square meters so that it can be placed on the desktop. The anti-collision detection function based on the precise dynamic model enables myCobot safer when working. Combined with a pad order system, myCobot Pro 600 can achieve self-service for customers.Robotic painter performs artificial intelligence technoloy and human-robot interactionTo popularize artificial intelligence technology, more and more robotic and technical exhibitions are held worldwide. There is no doubt that a painting robot, myCobot Pro 600 from Elephant Robotics, combines science, technology, and art perfectly. Users can import an image into the robot system, and artificial intelligence technology helps the robot recognize the path of the image and draw with image processing technology. The fast image recognition function effectively improves the working efficiency and accuracy of the robot. This project is also a perfect case to show people human-robot interaction.Moreover, with the support of wireless network, people can connect the robot to a mobile phone and transmit the picture to the robot directly.Delivery robot with bulit-in algorithms is the prefect solution for many business industriesWith the gradual maturation of SLAM, radar, and other multi-sensor technology fusion, mobile robots like AGV and AMR are now widespread in the service area such as food delivery, package delivery, hospital delivery, and room service. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for various types of service robots, such as contactless delivery and disinfection, and temperature measurement, has started to rise. But for many enterprises, especially logistics companies, they need a robot can not only achieve the delivery job, but also finish the producing work. Therefore, Elephant Robotics has combined the robotic arm Catbot with an automated guided vehicle to become a composite robot. With built-in algorithms, the robot can perform automatic identification and gripping, then intelligently identify delivery locations based on order information and quickly dispatch packages to designated locations via optimal paths.Working with the industrial kit, this compound robot can also finish the automatic sorting and packing. Catbot also supports wireless control by mobile phone and voice control. Undoubtedly, it is a solution that can reduce the cost and effectively get through the production and transport links to achieve efficient, economical, and flexible self-service.Elephant Robotics has shown many unique robotic products and projects to the world. The company believes that the customized product will help makers and business partners explore and develop more possibilities in the robots world. Now people can visit the official website of Elephant Robotics and request customized services of the robot products with more functions according to their needs.

