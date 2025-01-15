Elephant Robotics Draws Global Spotlight at the CES 2025 with Debut of AI Bionic Companion Robotic Pets

Elephant Robotics debuts innovative AI bionic companion robotic pets at CES 2025, capturing global attention and engaging numerous visitors.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, CES takes place annually in Las Vegas every January, attracting attendees and exhibitors from around the globe. As the most influential tech event in the world, CES is one of the premier platforms for showcasing the latest and most significant releases from key technology makers and innovators. Since its start in June 1967, CES has become a hub where the world's biggest brands conduct business and establish new partnerships.This year, Elephant Robotics made a strong return to CES, unveiling an impressive lineup of robots along with the debut of its AI bionic robots, which captivated many audience. Since 2016, the company has focused on creating lightweight, open-source robotic products for educational and professional use, aiming to integrate robots into daily life and making advanced technologies accessible to everyone.At CES 2025, Elephant Robotics' booth was a major attraction, drawing over 10,000 visitors who eagerly interacted with their latest robotic innovations. The company showcased various personal desktop robots, including 6 DOF collaborative robotic arm myCobot series, 6 DOF industrial-style robot arm mechArm 270, 4 DOF palletizing stepper robotic arm ultraArm P340 and the mobile robot myAGV. These intelligent robot assistants' high openness, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use make them ideal for creative projects, daily tasks, and production applications. Whether functioning as personal assistants, production tools, or artistic platforms, they are essential cobot components of modern living.Robotic pets are making a notable comeback at CES 2025, driven by more than just entertainment value. The rapid growth of urbanization has been accompanied by an increase in solitary households and an aging population. In today's fast-paced world, issues such as loneliness, companionship for the elderly, emotional support, and psychological rehabilitation are emerging as some of the most pervasive challenges facing society. Artificial intelligence robotic pets that are padding into homes, helping support those who may no longer be able to care for their pets anymore. These AI pets can serve as low-maintenance robot companions, offering companionship without requiring walks, bathing or food. The highlight of the exhibition was the debut of Elephant Robotics' AI bionic companion robotic pets, including metaCat AI, metaDog AI, and metaPanda AI. Inspired by real-life animals like cats, dogs, and pandas, these AI bionic companions combine high realism with interactive intelligence. With soft, skin-friendly fur, these robot pets can detect touch and respond to voice commands, showcasing lifelike behaviors and genuine emotional expressions. They serve diverse roles, including emotional support for seniors, children, and individuals with special needs, such as autism or Alzheimer’s disease. Elephant Robotics recognizes the significant challenges faced by the senior, including limited digital familiarity, feelings of social disconnection, and loneliness, which are often worsened by the absence of companionship from their children. In light of these issues, the company believes that the demand for innovative robotics solutions to deliver comprehensive mental health support is becoming increasingly urgent. Hunter Chen, CMO and Vice President of Elephant Robotics, said, "The metaAnimal series is part of our corporate social responsibility, promoting sustainable development through AI technology. We donate several batches of metaAnimal series robots to various special care institutions each year. Our aim is to address societal challenges brought about by aging populations, offering robotics solutions for companionship, elder care, and overall well-being within families and communities."Among the AI bionic robot companions, the metaPanda AI stood out, attracting attention from young and older audiences alike. Notably, the acclaimed and influential musician, Stevie Wonder, visited Elephant Robotics' booth and interacted with their lifelike bionic robot pets, expressing particular fondness for metaPanda AI. With the blend of advanced AI technology and thoughtful design, the company‘s metaAnimal AI series is poised to redefine companionship, offering users a unique and emotionally enriching experience. They has significant potential in healthcare, providing companionship for elderly patients with cognitive decline, helping reduce care costs, and improving their independence and quality of life. Furthermore, these AI robot pets serve also offers stress relief for professionals and young individuals facing loneliness, making it an ideal solution for those who desire a pet but lack the time for traditional care. Kirin Wu, CTO of Elephant Robotics, mentioned, "At this year's CES, we are thrilled to debut the metaAnimal AI series, powered by advanced large language models (LLMs) for smart and creative responses, enabling intelligent voice interactions. In the future, we will continuously improve our technology and enhance the performance of our metaAnimal AI series."At CES 2025, Elephant Robotics garnered extensive international media coverage from more than 50 outlets, including major networks like Gadget, KSNV News 3 Las Vegas, Interesting Engineering, and Shenzhen Daily. These media coverages highlighted the AI bionic robot panda metaPanda AI. The exhibition also allowed Elephant Robotics to strengthen relationships with partners such as NVIDIA, Raspberry Pi, M5Stack, and Hackster.io. Representatives from these esteemed companies visited the booth, creating opportunities for future collaboration and strengthening partnerships. The NVIDIA Partner Passport Program “Explore to Win“ attracted many visitors to the booth, eager to learn about the company’s robots. Additionally, makers and tech enthusiasts expressed their admiration for the company’s robotic products, providing invaluable feedback that enhances Elephant Robotics' understanding of the global market. Hunter Chen expressed satisfaction with the event, stating, "We had a successful showcase of our consumer robots, achieving approximately 200,000 US dollars in sales for our AI bionic robot pets, with 400 pre-sale orders for metaCat AI and metaPanda AI units."Participation in CES 2025 allowed Elephant Robotics to demonstrate its commitment to integrating AI and robotics into everyday life. Following the event, more and more people know and highly commend the company. They received valuable feedback from global customers and inquiries about their robots. As Elephant Robotics continues to focus on research and development, the company aims to enhance its robotic products, support emotional well-being, and address key societal needs, shaping a future where robots become integral to daily lives. Notably, Elephant Robotics has already secured their booth for CES 2026, where it will unveil more innovative consumer robotic products next year.

