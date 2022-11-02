Submit Release
Top Recruitment Influencers Are Sharing Actionable Tips to Become an Ace Recruiter Exclusively on Recruit CRM

recruitment software

Recruit CRM

Recruit CRM's experts' panel offers premium tips from recruitment industry influencers.

Recruitment industry influencers like Lou Adler, Brianna Rooney, Tony Restell, and more are revealing their secret tips to becoming a successful recruiter.

Every candidate interaction can impact brand perception, so recruiters hold massive potential in marketing.”
— Brianna Rooney, CEO of Thriversity & TalentPerch
NORWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If one wants to get the best of recruitment tips from top influencers, then head to the Expert’s Corner at Recruit CRM! This recently introduced section has an impressive lineup of top global recruitment leaders who are spilling beans on succeeding in the recruitment world, and how.

OG recruitment influencers like Lou Adler, Brianna Rooney, Jan Tegze, Gina Morrison, Tony Restell, and more are on the panel, providing the finest advice on topics such as candidate sourcing, candidate engagement, international recruiting, social recruitment, and more.

Here’s what the Expert’s Corner covers:

Lou Adler, Founder & CEO of Performance-based Hiring Learning Systems, gives awesome tips on leveraging LinkedIn Network to Hire More Leaders.

Robin Doenicke, the founder of Zensho Agency, shares philosophies to become a top gun in recruitment.
Jan Tegze, the author of Full Stack Recruiter, talks about the power of storytelling in the staffing industry.
Ellie Rankin Dailey, a senior talent partner, gives advice on overcoming common recruiting challenges.
Gina Morrison, a recruiting manager, shares the secrets to building relationships and networking in the recruitment space.

Brianna Rooney, CEO of Thrivesity and Talent Perch, pens down exclusive tips on recruitment marketing and employer branding.

Resourceful and promising, aren’t they? Head over to Recruit CRM website to catch up on the all-new, exclusive Expert’s Corner!

About Recruit CRM

Recruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.

Watch Recruitment Industry Experts Spill the Beans!

