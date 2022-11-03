SMP is Excited to Pursue its Song's Christmas Canon Destiny
A cherished 50s Christmas song that only a few have heard
...SMP released the original 2004 production of Charles's 'I Want a Doll' to help make the season bright, intending to put smiles on faces in a world that needed a good reason to smile.”SPRINGFIELD, OR, US, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donna Courtell playfully sings "I Want a Doll," according to Greg Nathan, owner/president of Soaring Music Publications, the label for "I Want a Doll." Ms. Courtell has been a champion of the Great American Songbook throughout her live-performing career.
Reed-man Paul Biondi has roots in Los Angeles, where he performed with many of the biggest names in the music industry. Mr. Biondi relocated to Oregon's Eugene/Springfield area decades ago. Since then, he has been a prolific live music performer throughout the Pacific Northwest.
BMI award-winning songwriter Charles Nathan (1921-2012) wrote: "I Want a Doll." It is the second Charles Nathan song Soaring Music Publications has produced. The first was a title track to the album "I'll Think of Something," released in 2013. That title track is from Charles's 2009 staged musical "Where the Heck's the Plot?"
This alternate version of "I Want a Doll" includes seven instruments arranged as the accompaniment, while solo singer Donna Courtell is the eighth musician. Paul Biondi doubles in the studio performing jazz tenor sax and clarinet, while percussionist Don Elkington doubles in the studio on drums and sleigh bells.
"I Want a Doll" is a fun-spirited Christmas song with clever lyrics. You can hear the recording by clicking HERE(1).
"In 2020, preceding the first pandemic holidays, SMP released the original 2004 production of Charles's 'I Want a Doll' to help make the season bright, intending to put smiles on faces in a world that needed a good reason to smile. In 2021 we withdrew the 2020 release of Charles's 2004 version. Now, on most major music-streaming platforms, one can hear the 2021 alternate version of 'I Want a Doll.'
The alternate version is a high-quality recording sounding like it came from the swing era, and the cover art has a retro feel. It's a cherished 50s Christmas song because Charles wrote it, and it's new because Donna is the only singer ever to record it.
The track has a tremendous amount going for it. If you like swing music, jazz-tenor-sax playing, and jingling sleigh bells, this recording is a must-hear.
From start to finish, it is extremely entertaining. It's probably as good as any recording considered part of the popular Christmas canon.
When one plays the alternate version of 'I Want a Doll' alongside any of the much-loved pop Christmas favorites, one hears it as an equal. I'm glad we remade it, and I'm happy with how it turned out."
Greg said, "the recording ought to chart, but for that to happen, everyone who loves it needs to share it. Our only chance for 'I Want a Doll' to become part of the Christmas canon seems to be that somehow it goes viral."
Greg then added, "We'd love for that to happen."
For pictures, sharing rewards, contact information, and more, click HERE(2).
I Want a Doll