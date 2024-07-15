First-Ever Release of 70-Year-Old Melody Stirs Emotions
Son Records His Father's Long-Awaited Melody and Releases it Today
Once you listen to our recording you will understand why this melody lived for seventy years and then wound up being the title track to a collection of fourteen melodies written by my dad.”SPRINGFIELD, OR, US, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The song "In the Autumn Years" is the title track of a new album being released today by Soaring Music Publications. "In the Autumn Years" is a 70-year-old melody written by Charles Nathan.
Charles was recognized in 1953 by BMI with a Certificate of Achievement for the "great national popularity" of his melody from "Say You're Mine Again," which was one of Perry Como's greatest hits. Also, in 1953, Charles wrote the music and lyrics for the song "In the Autumn Years."
Greg Nathan, owner/president of Soaring Music Publications, is the arranger and piano soloist for the album. Greg is also the composer's son.
Greg told us, "The song 'In the Autumn Years' was in the file of Nat King Cole to be recorded, but he passed on before it happened. He would have been the perfect singer to sing 'In the Autumn Years.' How sad that we never got to hear a Nat King Cole rendition of the song 'In the Autumn Years.'"
Greg continued, "Once you listen to our recording (linked below) you will understand why this melody lived for seventy years and then wound up being the title track to a collection of fourteen melodies written by my dad."
Greg maintained, "Since jazz and classical music are at the top of the fine-art-of-music pyramid, we want people to become aware that this 70-year-old melody is being released into the world for the first time today; some new 'old' music right in the middle of all the world's current popular music."
Greg suggested, "If you think you might enjoy solo paino music that contains elements of jazz, pop, and classical music, then please listen to our new single release, 'In the Autumn Years.' If you decide you like this 'somewhat historical' recording then please share it with others who you think might like it too. Maybe this is the beginning of how we can start seeing more people enjoying music nearer to the top of the pyramid."
Greg wants you to hear the title track from the album being discussed. It can be listened to at any one of the music-streaming platforms seen by clicking here.
After listening to Greg's rendition of "In the Autumn Years," if you are interested in hearing more from Charles and Greg, you can listen to a free, 6-minute, "In the Autumn Years" album preview by clicking here.
Greg wants readers to know that starting today, the title-track single, "In the Autumn Years," can be heard on most of the major music-streaming platforms. However, if one wants to hear the entire album entitled "In the Autumn Years," it is only available for downloading and physical CD purchasing at the Soaring Music Publications website.
In conclusion, Greg said, "SMP is looking forward to being the sole point of distribution for the album "In the Autumn Years." The SMP website will be the only location where one can purchase the album's downloads and CDs. That enables our fans to support us directly without a third party being involved. Our website is just as easy to access as Amazon, Apple Music, or any of the others. I hope my pointing this out helps SMP's chances for success."
