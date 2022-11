ISQED Names Organizing Committees of the 2023 Conference

ISQED'23 ISQED'23 Call for Papers

ISQED'23 theme is AI/ML & Electronic Design, Security, IoT, Autonomous Vehicles, Quantum Computing

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISQED the premier event, the pioneer conference in electronic design and design automation of electronic circuits and systems, has announced formation of the organizing and technical program committees for the 24th event. ISQED’23 will be held at Seven Hills Conference Center in San Francisco State University, Stanford, CA, from April 5-7, 2023.“For the past 24 years, ISQED has brought together diverse groups of professionals and experts from academia, industry, and government, to highlight quality electronic design.” said Sara Tehranipoor, ISQED’23 general chair and professor in West Virginia University. “I would like to encourage everyone in electronic design sector to submit paper and to participate at the next exciting ISQED event in fabulous San Francisco in April”.ISQED’23 organizing committee members are:Sara Tehranipoor, West Virginia University (General Chair)Cindy Yi, Virginia Tech (Programs Chair)Deliang Fan, Arizona State University (Programs Co-Chair)Hossein Sayadi, California State University, Long Beach (Special Sessions Chair)Mimi Xie, The University of Texas at San Antonio (Special Sessions Co-Chair)Vita Pi-Ho Hu, National Taiwan University (Tutorials Chair)Xiaolin Xun, Northeastern University (Tutorials Co-Chair)Tosiron Adegbija, University of Arizona (Panels Chair)Fareena Saqib, University of North Carolina, Charllotte (Panels Co-Chair)Bo Yuan, Rutgers University (Publicity Chair)Paul Wesling, IEEE (Publication Chair)Additionally, IEEE CASS Liaisons are:Vojin G. Oklobdzija , University of California (VSA-TC)Hao Cai, Southeast University (China) | SEU · School of Electronic Science & Engineering (NG-TC)Mohsin Jamali, Department of Electrical Engineering, The University of Texas Permian Basin(VSA-TC)Volkan Kursun, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (VSA-TC)Bassel Soudan, Department of Computer Engineering, University of Sharjah (VSA-TC)Abdullah Baz , College of Computer and Information Systems Umm Al-Qura University (VSA-TC)Hassan Mostafa, ECE department, University of Waterloo (VSA-TC)Jari Nurmi , Electrical Engineering Unit Tampere University, FINLAND (VSA-TC)Submission of Papers (Regular, WIP, Special Sessions)For information about submission process refer to: https://www.isqed.org/English/Conference/Call_for_Papers.html About ISQEDISQED’23 is being held with the technical sponsorship of IEEE CASS, and EDS. All past Conference proceedings & Papers have been published in IEEE Xplore digital library and indexed by Scopus.For further information please contact ISQED by sending email to isqedisqed@gmail.com.