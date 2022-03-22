ISQED’22 Announces Program
The 23rd Conference Highlights AI/ML & Electronic Design, Security, IoT, Autonomous Vehicles, and Quantum Computing. April 6-7, 2022 – Virtual EventSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED), the premier electronic design quality conference, announced its 23rd program consisting of talks by experts that cover multiple topics related to electronic design, semiconductor technology with focus on AI/ML & Electronic Design, Security, IoT, Autonomous Vehicles, and Quantum Computing.
ISQED will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 6 through Thursday, April 7, 2022.The event includes free admission to keynote presentations. For information and registration visit www.isqed.org.
Conference Highlights
ISQED features twenty technical sessions with near one hundred papers, as well as keynotes, invited speeches, and embedded tutorials, all with a focus on the latest innovations and developments in electronic design and manufacturing.
Keynotes
Guaranteeing Accuracy with Machine Learning
Jeff Dyck - Senior Director of Engineering, Siemens EDA
Superconductive Quantum Circuits for Energy Efficient Cloud Computing
Prof. Eby G. Friedman - University of Rochester
Panel Discussion
VLSI Technology in Health Care - Externally Worn Devices to Monitor, Store and Transmit
Panelists:
Shintaro Izumi - Kobe University
Arindam Sanyal - Arizona State University
Aveek Sarkar - Synopsys
Ali Kabiri - Rockley Photonics
Alodeep Sanyal - LifePlus (Panel Moderator)
Embedded Tutorials
Neuromorphic Processing at the Sensor Edge: Engineering Tiny Brain
Amir Zjajo - Innatera Nanosystems
Analog, Mixed Signal and Power Integrated Circuits (ICs) for Automotive Applications and Testing Methodology for Quality
Sri Navaneeth Easwaran - Texas Instruments Inc, Dallas, TX, USA (Speaker)
Robert Weigel - University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Erlangen, Germany (Co-Author)
Technical Sessions
ISQED’21 program features near 100 peer reviewed paper presentations in 16 tracks. For a complete list of papers please visit: https://www.isqed.org/English/Conference/Program_At-a-Glance.html
About ISQED
The 23rd International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED'22) is the premier interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary Electronic Design conference—bridges the gap among Electronic/Semiconductor ecosystem members providing electronic design tools, integrated circuit technologies, semiconductor technology, advanced packaging, assembly & test to achieve total design quality. Current and all past ISQED events have been held with the technical sponsorship of IEEE CASS, IEEE EDS, IEEE Reliability Society, and in-cooperation with ACM/SigDA. All-Conference proceedings & Papers have been published in IEEE Xplore digital library and indexed by Scopus.
ISQED’21 is sponsored by Synopsys, Siemens EDA, and Innovotek.
Lana Dunn
Design Force Inc.
+1 4084363000
email us here