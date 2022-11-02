Shelton Wilder Group Sponsors “NIGHT OF HOPE” at Beverly Hills Hotel given by “HER too” for Breast Cancer Awareness
Shelton Wilder Group Sponsors “NIGHT OF HOPE” at Beverly Hills Hotel given by “HER too” for Breast Cancer Awareness.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HER too, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presented its annual Gala, "NIGHT OF HOPE" in Beverly Hills to support women battling breast cancer, hosted by Matthew Hoffman. The Shelton Wilder Group was all there to support this important cause. Shelton not only sponsored the event but contributed to some of the fun amazing items that were auctioned off at the event. The Beverly Hills Hotel and HER too put on a glamours and uplifting event dinner to raise money for women fighting breast cancer.
October has been a busy month for The Shelton Wilder Group hosting and sponsoring events. Shelton Wilder Group and Sotheby’s of Brentwood put on a Secret Agent After Party at Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge. The Schwartz & Sandy Lounge is Hollywood’s new “hot spot” with a sheik tropical Gucci vibe that feels like a throwback to old Hollywood. Sotheby’s international conference was held in Los Angeles this year and was a big success. Presented by SIR SoCal, REfocus22 is a national networking event exclusive to Sotheby's International Realty agents. It’s a two-day event and welcomes approximately 400 Real estate agents internationally. They have guest speakers to create insight into today’s market and networking for all the agents.
Finally, back to in person REfocus22 sponsored by Sotheby’s International Realty in SoCal. This year they invited agents from all national company-owned Sotheby’s International Realty offices which created a large turnout.
Shelton Wilder is CEO and founder of The Shelton Wilder Group, one of the top luxury realtors in Los Angeles. With years of experience and a long list of satisfied clients, she has a nuanced understanding of the complex patchwork of neighborhoods, schools, and cultures that make LA the unique and wonderful place it is.
Shelton knows that buying a home in the competitive LA market can be an intense experience and is often the most important investment a person will make. That's why her team is committed to making the process as stress-free as possible and looking out for their client's best interests during every step of the home buying process. Whether working with first-time buyers or experienced investors, Shelton spares no effort to help her clients achieve their dreams.
A serial entrepreneur in marketing, fashion, and entertainment Shelton was nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year by the LA Business Journal, named Real Estate All-Star by Los Angeles Magazine, and included in Forbes "Top 10 Business Professionals to look out for" in 2022.
