“M3CCA has released her much anticipated single, “Stars & Moons”
“Las Vegas' newest talent M3CCA has released her much anticipated single, “Stars & Moons”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M3CCA has released her anticipated single called “Stars and Moons”. This is a song she wrote on her ukulele and collaborated with her team Misty Park to produce/arrange. “Stars and Moons” is a powerful arrangement about “Twin Flame Love” and in the short amount of time that this song has been released it has been a great success.
M3CCA has recently had a creative photoshoot with Getty that has garnished her more attention for her outgoing creative
personality and she is becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after artists.
M3CCA has her official residency at THE SHAG ROOM inside the Virgin Hotel, Las Vegas every Saturday 9pm. M3CCA
consistently performs onstage at Delilah inside the Wynn Hotel, which is one of the most sought-after reservations in Las Vegas and performs often at Delilah’s in Los Angeles, a venue that brings a modern approach to the vibes of the roaring 20’s with American cuisine and Art Deco characteristics.
M3CCA is an exceptional singer & performer with a diverse musical background. She is a unique and perfect blend of R&B, Soul, Jazz & Pop. M3CCA has graced noble stages across the globe such as The Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium, Bush Hall, The Orpheum Theatre, and Delilah. She has been featured in headlining shows in Las Vegas such as Matt Goss, Pussycat Dolls, and Fantasy. M3CCA is a creative soul constantly evolving and exploring different avenues of creative expression. She has a core belief that creative expression is human nature in action.
Stars and Moons by M3CCA