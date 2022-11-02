Top Sports Business Execs Join Rick Horrow for “Sports Business @ 50” Event in Nashville Nov. 3 at The Gibson Garage

Music City Baseball’s Dave Stewart, Olympian Scott Hamilton, Cy Young Winner Barry Zito & Former MLB President Bob DuPuy Join Sports Biz Pioneer Rick Horrow in Nashville Thursday at Sports Business@ 50 Lessons & Leadership from Legends of the Game

A popular speaker, writer & commentator on the business, law, and politics of sports, Rick Horrow, “The Sports Professor,” is the Executive Editor of "The Sports Business Handbook."