VSP- News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI

CASE#: 22B5003434

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:CPL. JUSTIN BUSBY

STATION: NEW HAVEN

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/01/22 - 1230

STREET: VT RT 125

TOWN: BRIDPORT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: HOLSTEIN DRIVE

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: OVERCAST

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY/CLEAR

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: MICHAEL COOKE

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CROWN POINT, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: BUICK

VEHICLE MODEL: ENCORE

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: SUBSTANTIAL FRONT END DAMAGE

INJURIES: NO

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: Troopers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 125 in the Town of Bridport. The motor vehicle left the highway and struck a fire hydrant before coming to an uncontrolled rest in a ditch. Troopers arrested Michael Cooke for DUI. Cooke was released on a citation to appear in Addison Criminal Court.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038 – Driving on roadways laned for traffic

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: ADDISON

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/2022 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

