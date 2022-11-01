November Marks Career Month in Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 1 - Released on November 1, 2022

Today kicks off Career Month in Saskatchewan, offering a time to celebrate the importance of accessing meaningful work and recognizing all those who help us grow our careers and achieve our goals. Career Month Canada's theme this year is "Amplify", which encourages individuals to consider the large impact career service experts provide to our labour markets. Throughout the month, the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training will promote and showcase the variety of services and programs they offer to both job seekers and employers across the province.

"Career Month is a time to recognize and acknowledge the efforts made by career professionals assisting individuals find valuable and rewarding work," Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison said. "Saskatchewan has many meaningful careers and opportunities, all of which will contribute to a strong economy and continued growth that works for everyone."

SaskJobs, operated by the ministry, is Saskatchewan's trusted, reliable and expert provider of career services to help job seekers gain meaningful employment. No matter what stage individuals are at, SaskJobs Career Services can aid anyone seeking training or furthering their career goals.

On November 24, SaskJobs Career Services will host an online Career Month Panel featuring employment experts from partnering organizations across Saskatchewan. The panel will feature an expert discussion with some recognized employers from across the province and will include a moderated question-and-answer portion with job seekers and newcomers. For more information, please visit the SaskJobs Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaskatchewanJobs.

In 2022, Saskatchewan has seen remarkable economic progress and is well-positioned for the future. Several economic indicators place Saskatchewan's economy among the highest in the nation, with August 2022 wholesale trade, manufacturing sales and merchandise exports all surpassing the other provinces in year-over-year growth. With over $10 billion in investments announced in Saskatchewan in the last year alone, economic activity is spurring strong demand for skilled and talented labour in various sectors across the province.

As of September 2022, Saskatchewan had the lowest unemployment rate among the provinces at 4.1 per cent, well below the national average of 5.2 per cent (seasonally-adjusted), and a strong year-over-year decrease from 6.4 per cent. Saskatchewan also saw its largest quarterly population increase since records began in 1971 in Q2 2022, marking a new phase of growth here in the province.

For more information on SaskJobs, or for those seeking assistance in finding a career, contact Career Services at 1-833-613-0485 or visit www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/jobs-working-and-training.

