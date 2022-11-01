Have A Roaring Good Time At The Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, November 1 - Released on November 1, 2022

It's back! Dinovember returns as the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) roars to life this November. Home of Scotty, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex, dinosaur lovers of all ages will be visiting the CN T.rex Gallery and taking part in exciting activities and programs, including Dino Storytime and Dino Saturdays.

"Dinovember is an excellent time to check out The Royal Saskatchewan Museums immersive displays, exhibits and programming," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "The Museum offers an important look at our shared past, and many exciting fossil finds from right here in Saskatchewan."

Here's a quick look at what's happening.

Throughout Dinovember, visitors are encouraged to wear their best dinosaur gear to the museum and be entered in a prize draw.

Pick up a Dinovember interactive activity guide at the front desk and go dinosaur hunting.

Stroll through the museum to find dinosaurs throughout our galleries and, with the Augmented Reality link in the guide, you can create a life-size, fleshed out T. rex on your smartphone to bring Scotty to life.

On Dino Saturdays, there is drop-in family programming in the SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab, including a Gallery Hunt.

School's Out - Dinovember Day is being celebrated on Monday, November 14, with drop-in family programming, Gallery Hunt and a chance to meet the RSM's baby dinosaurs.

Guests can also visit the new Home Gallery along with all the other galleries and the museum shop.

More information on Dinovember activities and programming is available on the RSM website.

Teachers interested in booking an education program can visit our website and submit an online request.

It's always selfie time at the RSM, share your images on social media and tag @royalsaskmuseum.

To learn more about the RSM's programming, Dinovember activities, and our world class research, visit https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/, Facebook (@royalsaskmuseum), Twitter (@royalsaskmuseum), Instagram (@royalsaskmuseum), and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/royalsaskmuseum.

Visit. Donate. Discover.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jordan JackleParks, Culture and SportReginaPhone: 306-550-5927Email: jordan.jackle@gov.sk.ca