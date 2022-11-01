Southbound I-279 Daylight Lane Restriction Wednesday in Franklin Park

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on southbound I-279 (Parkway North) in Franklin Park Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday, November 2 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur on southbound I-279 at the overhead northbound I-79 bridge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday as crews from the Joseph B. Fay Company conduct bridge inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

