Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,538 in the last 365 days.

Open to Traffic: Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge Over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships, York County

11/01/2022

Detour is place since late September has been lifted

Harrisburg, PA – The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, is now open to traffic. 


The bridge was closed on Tuesday, September 27, for replacement. Detours associated with the closure have been lifted.


This project consists of the replacement of the bridge on an accelerated schedule, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.


Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, PA, is the prime contractor on this $6,379,000 project. Work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


You just read:

Open to Traffic: Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge Over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships, York County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.