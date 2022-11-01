Open to Traffic: Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge Over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships, York County

11/01/2022

Detour is place since late September has been lifted

Harrisburg, PA – The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, is now open to traffic.







The bridge was closed on Tuesday, September 27, for replacement. Detours associated with the closure have been lifted.







This project consists of the replacement of the bridge on an accelerated schedule, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.





Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, PA, is the prime contractor on this $6,379,000 project. Work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



