Route 136 Rainbow Run Road Drilling Starts Wednesday in Forward

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 136 (Rainbow Run Road) in Forward Township, Allegheny County, will start Wednesday, November 2 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur on Route 136 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays near the intersection with Ella Hollow Road. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur while crews conduct the drilling work. Restrictions will continue through Wednesday, November 9.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

