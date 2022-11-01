Urban Agriculture Study to Take Place Statewide

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that it is undertaking a statewide study of urban agriculture to better understand the industry and put forth policy recommendations to further support it. As part of the study, stakeholders are invited to attend a special working session on November 2 to share their insights and experiences. The study is being conducted in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s (CCE) urban agriculture work team, and builds upon Governor’s Hochul’s State of the State commitment to advancing opportunities for urban farming.

The study will help to identify and illustrate major forms of urban agriculture currently practiced in urban centers across the state, including, but not limited to, vertical farming, community gardens, and other types of urban farming. The study will examine the impacts that urban agricultural practices and markets have on access to locally grown food; job creation; education opportunities; and the environment. It will conclude with recommendations for legislation and administrative programs to further advance urban agriculture.

The Department and the CCE work team are seeking input for the study from urban agriculture advocates and practitioners across New York. Such groups should submit any reports, recommendations, surveys, studies, or other documents they have drafted to [email protected] to be included in the study. Inclusivity and representation are core tenants of the study, and as such all advocates and practitioners are encouraged to submit their work.

Additionally, stakeholders are invited to take part in a meeting on November 2 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. During the meeting, CCE will present an overview of the project and share draft policy recommendations, followed by an open discussion and response period. To attend the event, which will be held in person at 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn, New York or virtually via WebEx, please RSVP to [email protected] .

This announcement builds on Governor Hochul’s 2022 State of the State commitment to help make local food accessible to more residents, including those in food deserts and underserved communities, and to encourage more urban farming. As part of this, the Department is administering the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program, authorized in this year’s state budget. The grant program funds projects for the development and enhancement of urban farms, school gardens, and community gardens.