Tanzanian Gold Mine Valued at Potential $400B Gives Exclusive Digitization Rights to Blockchain Startup Element United

TanzRoc Mining Group has chosen Element United to digitize their assayed precious elements across the 35,000 acres of their Tanzania mining claims.
We’ve chosen Element because they can give the entire world access to our mine and our mission, all through the blockchain.”LEHI, UTAH, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TanzRoc Mining Group has chosen Element United to digitize their assayed precious elements across the 35,000 acres of their Nyamongo, Tanzania and Tarime, Tanzania mining claims.
In return for access to the Element Digital Economy, TanzRoc has pledged to avoid large-scale, open-pit mining practices that can potentially damage the environment, pollute water supplies, and impact local communities.
Element has also committed to support TanzRoc in their sustainability initiative, a government-championed plan to irrigate and farm thousands of acres of protected land in one of the most ambitious sustainable food projects in world history.
This sustainability and digitization agreement is a first of its kind for an African gold mine, and represents the globalization of an exciting new industry: blockchain digitization of assayed precious elements.
With the addition of the TanzRoc mine, Element United, the leader in the space, has now partnered with 5 mines to digitize their assayed precious elements, bringing their total value of assayed elements available for digitization to an estimated $600B.
About TanzRoc mining group and the Nyamongo and Tarime claims:
The TanzRoc Mining Group is a leader in sustainable mining in Africa. Their claims sit in the heart of Tanzania’s richest gold country, literally surrounded by some of the highest producing gold mines on earth, including the vast, open-pit North Mara Mine.
With claims situated near the shores of Lake Victoria, the world’s largest freshwater tropical lake, TanzRoc is committed to more than just mining responsibly. Their aggressive plan to irrigate and farm the majority of their acreages with local crops has the ability to feed millions of people.
“We have a responsibility to the people of Tanzania and the environment of Africa,” says TanzRoc founder Jay Peters. "This opportunity between responsible mining, digital mining, and farming is going to employ thousands of people. We’ve chosen Element because they can give the entire world access to our mine and our mission, all through the blockchain.”
About Element United:
With other tech innovators, Scott Lomu and David Kasteler co-founded Element United in 2021. One of the company’s goals is to reduce the environmental toll of mining by creating products such as NFTs, nodes, tokens, and digital communities that live on the blockchain.
Element United partners with mines and converts their physical assets and precious metals into digital products that will be secured on the Ethereum Blockchain. These digital products will interact with the un-mined precious elements of each mine in a way that is collectible and rewarding, while leaving the elements in the ground and the natural environment untouched.
“What we are creating here is a way to mine gold and precious elements without actually digging them out of the ground,” Kasteler said. “It brings an eco-conscious mindset to mining and uses blockchain instead of heavy machinery. We believe that the blockchain economy we build on top of a mine can become more beneficial than actual mining.”
“That’s the beauty of it — the elements stay in the ground,” Lomu said. “It’s a boon for everyone involved: digital miners, local communities, and of course, our environment.”
For more information about Element United Leadership or upcoming digital releases please visit elementunited.com
