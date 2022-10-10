3,000 Acre Jade Mine Pledges to Digitize Entire Portfolio of In-ground Assets to Element United
3,000 Acre Jade Mine Claim in the Heart of “Jade Valley” British Columbia, Canada Commits Entire Mining Portfolio to Blockchain Startup Element United.
There is enormous demand for digital products that represent actual assayed precious elements.”LEHI, UTAH, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a major conservation and blockchain digitization event, the Wheaton Creek Jade Mine has partnered with Element United to digitize the mine’s precious elements on the blockchain. This partnership includes an agreement to immediately cease mining operations in return for access to the Element United Digital Economy.
The announcement represents a 3rd major mine partnership for Element, bringing their portfolio of assayed precious elements available for digitization to over $200 billion dollars.
The Nephrite Jade of British Columbia found on the Wheaton Creek claim has been linked to the Tahltan First Nation and their culture for over 4,000 years. First Nations Peoples discovered this stone alongside river beds which they then carved and used in axes, knives, and other tools.
Growing Chinese demand for Jade, historically “the imperial gem”, has led to widespread mining operations all over the world, with enormous destruction to natural habitats and Indigenous communities, including in British Columbia.
“These jade and placer gold operations have unacceptable impacts on the Tahltan Nation,” notes Tahltan Central Government President Chad Day. “Our community members and staff have camera footage and several eye-witness accounts of illegal poaching of our wildlife and other serious environmental infractions…”
Jade mining in British Columbia takes place in mountainous regions over swaths of beautiful acreages, sometimes digging up to 50 feet deep to expose jade deposit boulders, which are then hauled over long distances for processing and export to Asia.
Mining, manufacturing, and shipping jade is a fossil-fuel intensive process that produces, in the case of the Wheaton Creek claim, a massive estimated carbon cost of 8,754 metric tons of CO2 per year, per acre.
With this agreement to cease mining in favor of the digital products Element is creating, the estimated yearly CO2 savings across the entire Wheaton Creek claim amounts to a staggering figure: over 26 million metric tons of carbon saved per year.
“We’re bringing mining to the metaverse,” says Element co-founder David Kasteler. “There is enormous demand for digital products that represent actual assayed precious elements. The best part about fulfilling that demand for the futurist consumer is that by doing so we also protect the environment and local communities.”
About Element United:
With other tech innovators, Scott Lomu and David Kasteler co-founded Element United in 2021. One of the company’s goals is to reduce the environmental toll of mining by creating products such as NFTs, nodes, tokens, and digital communities that live on the blockchain.
Element United partners with mines and converts their physical assets and precious metals into digital products that will be secured on the Ethereum Blockchain. These digital products will interact with the un-mined precious elements of each mine in a way that is collectible and rewarding, while leaving the elements in the ground and the natural environment untouched.
“What we are creating here is a way to mine gold and precious elements without actually digging them out of the ground,” Kasteler said. “It brings an eco-conscious mindset to mining and uses blockchain instead of heavy machinery. We believe that the blockchain economy we build on top of a mine can become more beneficial than actual mining.”
“That’s the beauty of it — the elements stay in the ground,” Lomu said. “It’s a boon for everyone involved: digital miners, local communities, and of course, our environment.”
For more information about Element United Leadership or upcoming digital releases please visit elementunited.com
