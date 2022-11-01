Upcoming Tax Webinars – Tax News You Can Use

The Department of Revenue announces three income tax webinars this December.

Annual Tax Update: December 6, 2022

10 am – 11 am

This webinar will provide an overview of Montana tax law updates for the 2023 tax filing season. We’ll cover updates to the Individual Income Tax form (Form 2), Income Tax Return for Estates and Trusts (Form FID-3), and Pass-Through Entity Tax Return (Form PTE) as well as pertinent legislative changes. Finally, we’ll provide a brief update on other Montana income tax news.

Learn more here.

Elderly Homeowner/Renter Credit: December 8, 2022

10 am – 11 am

The Elderly Homeowner/Renter Credit is a tax credit available to low-income Montana resident taxpayers over the age of 62. This webinar will cover the eligibility requirements and how to file for the credit.

Learn more here.

Income Tax Simplification in Tax Year 2024: December 13, 2022

10 am – 11 am

Montana’s individual income tax system will undergo big changes beginning in tax year 2024. We are hosting this webinar to explain those changes. During the webinar, we will provide an overview of the changes, so you know what to expect and plan for in 2024 and in the 2025 tax filing season.

Learn more here.