B2B Industrial Packaging Announces 25th Acquisition with Tri Pro Graphics and Packaging

CHICAGO, IL, U.S., November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company, just announced the acquisition of Tri Pro Graphics and Packaging in St. Louis, Mo. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 25th major acquisition.

B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “Tri Pro Graphics and Packaging is a leading packaging solutions supplier in St. Louis, and we are excited to start expanding their capabilities. We are committed to building on the outstanding client service that Tri Pro Graphics and Packaging has always provided. Our pledge to Tri Pro clients, employees, management, and channel partners is to work together to make this transition both seamless and positive.”

With the acquisition, Tri Pro Graphics and Packaging clients will be able to accelerate their own growth through B2B Industrial Packaging’s nationwide distribution network and a roster of the industry’s best channel partners. Other benefits include a phenomenal selection of products and the caliber of service that only a coast-to-coast company with a local “Your National Neighbor” ethic can provide.

Founded in 1996, Tri Pro Graphics and Packaging specialize in the sale and distribution of packaging materials, packaging equipment, and printing solutions with a focus on corrugated boxes, stretch film, and foam. The company’s objective is to ensure that products and materials are protected and that right-sized packaging optimizes material usage and minimizes waste. As with B2B Industrial Packaging, they are dedicated to client service—always conducting business in a way that aligns with their high standards.

The management team is made up of packaging industry veterans with sales backgrounds. Tri Pro Graphics and Packaging Partner Tim Clubb said, “These are very exciting times for our company. As we move forward, the only changes our clients will notice will be positive. We will all be here to continue to service and support our loyal clients and vendors at our existing locations.”

In addition to St. Louis, Mo. headquarters and Springfield, Mo. office, Tri Pro has Illinois satellite offices in Bloomington and Decatur.

This is the 25th acquisition in 13 years for B2B Industrial Packaging, the fastest-growing industrial packaging company in the U.S. The company previously acquired Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems, Empire West Solutions, Master Packaging, and Allen Packaging in California; All Packaging, Central Packaging, and MillerBevco in Kansas; Alpine Packaging and Western Packaging in Oregon; AMW Packaging Supply, Pioneer Packaging Worldwide, Nelson JIT, and B&S Supply Co in Arizona; Lewis Industrial Supply, and Accurate Packaging and Fulfillment in Pennsylvania; Fibers of Kalamazoo in Michigan; Springfield Corrugated Box in Agawam, Mass.; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, and Direct In Supply in Illinois.

Servicing more than 17,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in, Phoenix; Los Angeles; Houston; Seattle; Fort Worth Texas; Salinas, Hayward, and Sacramento, Calif.; Portland, Eugene, and Albany, Ore.; Kansas City and Shawnee, Kan.; St. Louis, Mo.; Kalamazoo, Mich., Harrisburg, Pa., Oregon, Ill. and Agawam, Mass. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Emmy Perry at eperry@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com.



