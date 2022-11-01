Update: Vermont State Police - Watch Commander schedule, Oct. 31 to Nov. 6

Several changes have been made to the Northern Watch Commander schedule. Please see below.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Watch Commander schedule for the week of: Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2022.

Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.

Watch Commander – North

Until 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4:

Capt. Jeremy Hill

jeremy.hill@vermont.gov

From 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, until 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5:

Lt. Jason Letourneau

jason.letourneau@vermont.gov

From 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, through the weekend:

Capt. Lance Burnham

lance.burnham@vermont.gov

Watch Commander – South

Lt. Chris Barber

christopher.barber@vermont.gov

Watch Commander – Troop A (north)

Williston: 802-878-7111

St. Albans: 802-524-5993

Berlin: 802-229-9191

St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111

Derby: 802-334-8881

Watch Commander – Troop B (south)

Westminster: 802-722-4600

Royalton: 802-234-9933

Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421

Rutland: 802-773-9101

New Haven: 802-388-4919

Please visit:

http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations

for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations