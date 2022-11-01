Love to Party for Good and Celebrate Talented Girls Attend A Sweet Day of Beauty

A Sweet Day of Beauty is a Party Celebrating Talented Girls and Their Moms, created and sponsored by Recruiting for Good #asweetdayofbeauty #manis #adayofbeauty www.ASweetDayofBeauty.com

Recruiting for Good created We Use Our Voice for Good, creative contest that is becoming The Sweetest Girl Gig to learn more visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com