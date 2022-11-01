Love to Party for Good and Celebrate Talented Girls Attend A Sweet Day of Beauty
A Sweet Day of Beauty is a Party Celebrating Talented Girls and Their Moms, created and sponsored by Recruiting for Good #asweetdayofbeauty #manis #adayofbeauty www.ASweetDayofBeauty.com
Recruiting for Good created We Use Our Voice for Good, creative contest that is becoming The Sweetest Girl Gig to learn more visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund work programs for girls; and created the sweetest way to celebrate girls and moms with a party.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring "A Sweet Day of Beauty;' the perfect invite-only mom and me pampering party, celebrating talented daughters.
The only way to earn an invite is for a daughter to participate in one of our creative contests (and their content is the most creative).
This November, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Girls Writing Contest (for Talented Middle School Students); We Use Our Voice for Good to make a positive impact from November 1st to November 10th; 'Winners enjoy Winston's Pies...Good for Me (My Family) and My Teacher Too!!"
The first 5 girls to successfully enter contest and their entries are the most creative; earn invites for an exclusive Mani party celebrating talented daughters and their moms.
The Pre-Thanksgiving Pampering Party will be held in Santa Monica.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Parents inspire your girls to participate in our sweet creative contest...Best way is to celebrate talented girls in LA...their sweet moms, and Party for Good too!"
About
Love to Party for Good, Recruiting for Good does too, we created and are sponsoring "A Sweet Day of Beauty," the perfect invite-only mom and me pampering party 'Celebrating Talented Daughters.' The only way to earn an invite is for a daughter to participate in one of our creative contests (and their content is the most creative). There are 4 Seasons and 4 Reasons to Party for Good, join our first party in Santa Monica, Manis for 5 Daughters and Manis for 5 Mommies right before Thanksgiving to learn more visit www.ASweetDayofBeauty.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching positive habits and values that prepare them for life.
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented Middle School Girls who love to express themselves and write. We Use Our Voice for Good, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn money for travel, and Recruiting for Good matches the Monies Earned to fund a trip for another girl.
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com to Learn How.
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
