Rive Video Presents: JB The Artist Releases Visuals for "Like A Party Animal"

Jamaican Singer Songwriter 'JB The Artist' Releases Visuals for "Like A Party Animal"

KINGSTON , JAMAICA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blessed with witty writing skills, an ear for hits, production talent, an artillery of songs, positive influences, and a determination similar to that of a fighter, you will find recording artiste and record producer JB. JB, the man who wears many hats, is a transcendent talent in the music industry, whose versatility easily ranks among the best. His often-unique instruments and cadence has brought a refreshing taste to the music scene and has placed him among the top up-and-coming artistes and producers in the music industry today.

JB The Artist learned to play instruments like the drum, guitar, and the keyboard at a young age. JB believes this provides him an advantage in the creative process, since not all music producers can actually play instruments. His musical inspirations have been drawn from his family, friends, and experiences. According to the artiste, the music is not real if the content is not relatable, and by drawing inspiration from his own life, he is able to impact the lives of others who might be sharing a similar experience. JB further drew influences from established acts like Vybz Kartel, who ironically gave him his first chart topping hit "Its A Sin”. JB also draws inspiration from the likes of Popcaan, Drake, and Jay Z, among others.

In his formative years, JB was widely known for his skills on live instruments, as well as his song writing skills. His first taste of musical recognition came via the church when he raised eyebrows as a minor for his role in crafting original gospel songs. This early experience in the performing arts helped to build his character, confidence, and technique to perform in front of a large audience. It also boosted his confidence as a writer who now sees his pen as a musical weapon of 'mass creation'.

Following his completion of his education in the United States, JB was sure he wanted to travel a music path and as such, he decided to align himself with musician Derrick Barnett; owner of the popular Sagittarius band known for its exploits as backing band on some of Jamaica's major stage shows. Being in this environment further assisted in the development of JB's grasp of the entertainment field.

You can watch the visuals for "Like A Party Animal" below and on JB The Artist's YouTube channel. Stay on top of all the latest with JB The Artist on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jbtheartiste/ @JB The Artiste.

JB The Artist - Like A Party Animal (Official Video)