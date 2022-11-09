More Universities Choose Occupancy Monitoring from Occuspace to Demonstrate Space Usage and Improve Student Experiences

Vanderbilt University uses Occuspace technology across their libraries and dining spaces.

Columbia, Purdue, Vanderbilt, UCLA, and many more top universities use occupancy monitoring technology to enhance space utilization and building operations.

We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response from students using the Occuspace Waitz app to navigate busy times in the dining halls and libraries.” — Mark Brown, Vanderbilt University

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Occuspace, the developer of easy and affordable real-time occupancy monitoring technology, today announced the escalating adoption of its foot traffic monitoring solution at universities and colleges across the U.S. and Canada.

The Occuspace technology has recently been launched at notable institutions including Purdue University, Vanderbilt University, Columbia University, UCLA, Colorado School of Mines, Iowa State University, Loyola Marymount University, Providence College, Smith College, University of Hartford, Wake Forest University’s Z. Smith Reynolds Library, and many others.

In a time of competing expenses and priorities, university decision-makers and administrators are evaluating the use of campus spaces, utilizing data to make more informed cases for how spaces are and should be operated. Read a case study on how UCLA uses Occuspace to manage traffic in 11 dining halls.

In an October 2022 survey, 85% of Occuspace customers responded that they use occupancy data to better understand how physical spaces are used. Over 60% of customers also noted that Occuspace’s real-time crowd data mobile app, Waitz, and API web integrations are helping to improve the student experience.

“We use the Occuspace technology to get a more accurate gauge of real-time occupancy in our dining locations and library buildings,” said Mark Brown, director of business services technology at Vanderbilt University. “Their technology was easy to install, the data is simple to access and understand, and, most importantly, we’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response from students using the Waitz app to navigate busy times in the dining halls and libraries.”

“Space is a prime commodity on college campuses today,” said Nic Halverson, CEO and co-founder of Occuspace. “A space doesn’t have a single purpose anymore. With the recent shift to flex work models for personnel and online learning, campus buildings can now be allocated for multiple use cases. Our solution helps university decision-makers evaluate occupancy levels to demonstrate space use and/or make informed decisions about how to maximize current real estate.”

North Carolina State University (NC State) recently expanded Occuspace from its Hill Library to the state-of-the-art Hunt Library and Carmichael Wellness & Recreation Center.

“The flexibility to display the Occuspace data publicly on our ‘How busy is the Hill Library’ website and library entrance touch screens help students find open places to study and improves their experience in the library,” said David Goldsmith, associate director for collections and research services for NC State libraries. “We appreciate the passive data collection process and reporting capabilities Occuspace offers for space use evaluation.”

The Chronicle of Higher Education reported in the second quarter of 2022 that labor shortages in higher education decreased from 300,000 jobs lost since February 2020 to a deficit of 40,000, still significant job losses. For institutions of all sizes, including Colorado School of Mines, occupancy monitoring is helping administrators manage building operations digitally.

“Occuspace has helped eliminate the need for staff to perform manual headcounts to assess library space usage,” said Carol Smith, university librarian at Colorado School of Mines. “Now, we can more conveniently communicate occupancy trends to administration for reporting.”

About Occuspace

Occuspace is the easiest and most affordable occupancy management solution. The privacy-friendly IoT occupancy tracking solution and consumer iOS and Android app, Waitz, allow institutions, property owners, and patrons to monitor crowd levels in a given space in real time. Occuspace customers can leverage the power of occupancy data over time to more effectively design and manage the use of physical spaces to improve visitor experiences. For more information, visit occuspace.io.