Amphenol Nexus Technologies’ New RANGER Tactical Communications Interconnects Now Available from CDM Electronics

Miniature Connectors’ Optimized for Soldier-Worn Military, Aerospace and Public Safety ApplicationsTURNERSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDM Electronics, a premier authorized distributor of electronic connectors and cables, today announced the availability of Amphenol NEXUS Technologies’ miniature RANGER Tactical Communications Interconnects and cable assemblies for mission-critical signal and power applications. Meeting and/or exceeding the Department of Defense’s communications, command, control, computer, and cyber defense (C5) systems’ specifications, the “Made in the USA” pin and socket push-pull or break-away locking components’ small footprint are ideally suited for soldier-worn applications, together with a broad range of vital harsh environment power, aerospace, and public safety communications networks. To learn more about RANGER tactical communications interconnects, or to view the full lines of Amphenol Nexus Technologies’ mission-critical connectors, switches and jacks now distributed by CDM Electronics, email sales@cdmelectronics.com, call (877) 386-8200, or visit Amphenol Nexus Technologies - CDM Electronics.
Engineered to ensure the integrity of voice and signal connectivity to radio receivers and transmitters within tactical communications systems, Amphenol Nexus Technologies’ RANGER circular connector series is uniquely appropriate for employment in essential radio, military vehicle, as well as communication power hub designs. Most significantly, their less-than-a-penny overall dimensions make them optimal for soldier-worn applications in which size, plus added weight, can negatively impact warfighters’ speed, reaction time, and situational awareness. The interconnects are also applicable in defense simulation systems, electronics training and education facilities.
Male and female circular RANGER connectors are currently provided with 8 contacts and push-pull, or break-away locking options; 2-26 contact designs are planned. Parts comprise a black, anodized aluminum body, plus 360º EMC shielding for superior EMI performance. Other specifications include an operating temperature range of -60º F to +257º F (-51º C to +125º C), coupled with robust mechanical keying. They are further IP68 rated to provide superior protection from dust while remaining watertight beyond 3 feet of water. Parts also incorporate molded-on, wiping-action contacts that support a self-cleaning feature while eliminating concerns with pin/socket open contacts.
For almost 30 years, CDM Electronics has delivered interconnect product and engineered cable assembly solutions to the world's leading aerospace, military, telecom, automotive, industrial, commercial, and alternative energy providers. Renowned for its unsurpassed levels of customer service and support, the company supplies Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with full lines of standard and specialty connectors including circular, Mil-Spec, DIN, power, PROFIBUS, rectangular, and RF devices. CDM employs documented and controlled systems in its value-added division, which specializes in mission critical cable assembly, including RF cable assembly, military cable assembly, power cable assembly, and electromechanical builds. The company's ISO and AS9100 Certified headquarters is in Turnersville, NJ. CDM maintains a regional office in Richardson, TX.
