Clinc AI Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform
Clinc’s AI-driven Virtual Assistant can now be accessed via Q2’s Digital Banking Platform & purchased from financial institutions to provide to their customersANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinc today announced its integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. This integration means that Clinc can now offer their AI-driven Chatbot to financial institutions via Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, providing customers with a robust, 24/7 Virtual Assistant.
The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. Financial institutions can work with these partners to purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy the standardized integrations to their customers.
Clinc offers authenticated and unauthenticated AI-driven virtual assistants. These virtual assistants provide self-service banking across a multitude of functions, like requesting password resets to transferring funds to applying for loans. Clinc's AI technology uses natural language processing to uniquely understand how users talk and can understand both slang and context. The conversation is controlled by the end user as opposed to a voicebot that forces the end user into rigid, limited options. This results in a positive end user experience.
“As one of Clinc’s clients, we’re excited about the integration between Clinc and Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, as it promises additional opportunities to interact with our clients and digital property visitors,” stated Tim Swansson, Executive VP/Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Kearny Bank.
“Everyone at Clinc is very excited about the integration of Clinc with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, especially given Q2’s demonstrated commitment to innovation and bringing best-in-class tools to banks and credit unions,” said Jon Newhard, Chief Executive Officer at Clinc. “Clinc’s Virtual Assistant is proven to immediately impact service delivery and the ability to assist customers without ever having to speak to an employee, ultimately driving fast customer adoption.”
About Clinc
Clinc is the leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded in 2015 by world-class AI and systems research professors at the University of Michigan. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engine and the most advanced scientific discoveries in AI research, Clinc's AI emulates human intelligence and can understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Learn more at clinc.com.
About Q2 Holdings, Inc.
Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com
