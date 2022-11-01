Public Comment Opportunity for Proposed Air Quality Rule Changes

The Environmental Protection Commission recently approved a proposed air quality rulemaking for formal public comment.

Summary of Proposed Rule Changes

The proposed rule changes adopt updated federal new source performance standards (NSPS) and air toxics standards, also known as National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP). The proposed amendments also adopt minor corrections to federal test methods, a new hazardous air pollutant promulgated by EPA, and the 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for ozone.

How to Access the Proposed Rulemaking and Public Comment Information

To review the proposed rulemaking and learn how to provide written comments or participate in the public hearing on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1:00 pm, please go to public participation (https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Environmental-Protection/Air- Quality/Public-Participation), scroll down to the Public Input section, and select Rulemaking Available for Public Comment.

Individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency are encouraged to participate in all DNR activities, including submitting public comments. If a reasonable accommodation or language services are needed to participate, contact the Air Quality Bureau staff member listed or Relay Iowa TTY Service at 800-735-7942 in advance to advise them of your specific needs. DNR's language access and disability nondiscrimination plans are available at https://www.iowadnr.gov/About- DNR/Environmental-Justice .

For more information

Please contact Jessica Reese McIntyre by email at Jessica.ReeseMcIntyre@dnr. iowa.gov or by phone at 515-725-9547 with any questions.