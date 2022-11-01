Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,651 in the last 365 days.

Additional eFiling Training Dates and Registration Now Available for Attorneys and Legal Staff

Additional virtual (Webex) training dates for eFiling (File & Serve) are now available for attorneys, paralegals, and legal staff. The new eFiling system is part of the eCourts initiative and will launch in four pilot counties: Harnett, Johnston, Lee, and Wake. While attorneys in these four counties will be required to use File & Serve as of the go-live date, attorneys in other counties wishing to file cases in the four pilot counties, will also be required to do so via File & Serve.

eFiling training sessions available:

  • Thursday, November 17, 2022 - 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.
  • Friday, November 18, 2022 - 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
  • Monday, November 28, 2022 - 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
  • Friday, December 2, 2022 - 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

REGISTER FOR A SESSION

You just read:

Additional eFiling Training Dates and Registration Now Available for Attorneys and Legal Staff

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.