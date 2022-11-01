Additional eFiling Training Dates and Registration Now Available for Attorneys and Legal Staff

Additional virtual (Webex) training dates for eFiling (File & Serve) are now available for attorneys, paralegals, and legal staff. The new eFiling system is part of the eCourts initiative and will launch in four pilot counties: Harnett, Johnston, Lee, and Wake. While attorneys in these four counties will be required to use File & Serve as of the go-live date, attorneys in other counties wishing to file cases in the four pilot counties, will also be required to do so via File & Serve.

eFiling training sessions available:

Thursday, November 17, 2022 - 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, November 18, 2022 - 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Monday, November 28, 2022 - 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Friday, December 2, 2022 - 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

REGISTER FOR A SESSION