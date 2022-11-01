Computer Coach Technology Training Named to Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Computer Coach offers job-focused training classes in a live, online format. Computer Coach Technology Training is a Inc. 2022 Power Partner Honoree.

Inc.’s Power Partner Awards highlights B2B partners that support businesses across all corporate functions and empower growth.

Having our hard work and dedication to helping our clients build sustainable apprenticeship programs validated by winning the Inc. Power Partner Award is a continued inspiration for us.” — Suzanne Ricci

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. Business Media announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting businesses and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, security, and other business areas.

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for helping leaders navigate the dynamic business world. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners with demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

"Having our hard work and dedication helping our corporate clients build sustainable apprenticeship programs validated by winning the inaugural Inc. Power Partner Award is continued inspiration for us to reach out and help even more companies establish and develop their apprenticeship programs, says Suzanne Ricci, Chief Success Office of Computer Coach Technology Training.

Apprenticeships are no longer for manual labor jobs. There are apprenticeships in many sectors, including IT, due to the federal and state governments' focus on program creation. However, hiring talent in technology roles is difficult due to the limited number of individuals looking for opportunities. Apprenticeships are a method to hire talent, train them with the skills a business needs, and build loyalty among employees.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses a sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition of inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best companies to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Computer Coach

Computer Coach offers job-focused skills training and customized apprenticeship programs to individuals and companies for various tech and business roles. As a trusted career success partner, Computer Coach can uniquely understand and meet our customers where they are at and craft innovative training solutions to help them get where they want their careers or teams to go. Whether we are figuring out what upskilling is needed, what roles are easiest to fill via apprenticeship, or crafting a customized training solution, Computer Coach is the preferred partner for individuals and corporations working with tech talent nationwide. For more information, visit www.ComputerCoach.com