IAMCP Joins ITX Channel Partner Initiative

IAMCP Joins the ITX Channel Partner Network

Microsoft Association Offering M&A Services to Members

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP), a professional association of more than 1,700 Microsoft partners globally, has joined the ITX Channel Partner initiative to offer M&A services to IAMCP members seeking the sale of their Microsoft practice.

The ITX Channel Partner (ICP) initiative brings sellers and buyers of IT-enabled businesses together. Since its launch in May 2022, the ICP has created a community of over one million IT professionals by leveraging publications, podcasts, webinars, and social media communities. The partnership with IAMCP marks ITX’s 11th collaboration.

IAMCP members will now have access to more than 50,000 global buyers of IT-enabled businesses.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, ITX (a martinwolf company) has completed more than 230 transactions in 20 countries, and sold more Microsoft Channel Partners than anyone in the industry. Recent Microsoft deals include: Quanitq (Avanade), ebecs (DXC), The Pavlik Group (Sylogist), BroadPoint (Velosio), and Adoxio (KPMG).

Since 1994, the IAMCP has worked to bring together Microsoft Partners in an effort to leverage joint strength — bringing world class solutions to clients — while strengthening ties to Microsoft. The IAMCP currently has over 80 chapters in over 40 countries.

“The partnership between ITX and IAMCP allows more opportunities for the Microsoft community,” says Eddie Bader, president for the Americas with IAMCP. “Adding a trusted M&A services partner to our community provides value for our entire membership and ecosystem and we can now offer educational information on how to grow, as well as how to exit.”

About ITX:

IT ExchangeNet (ITX), a martinwolf company, was founded in 1998 by technology CEOs and M&A professionals. As a firm, martinwolf provides M&A advisory services for IT-enabled transactions spanning $5 to 500 million.

martinwolf has a proprietary network of more than 50,000 global IT decision makers. The ITX M&A Marketplace focuses on smaller companies (below $30 in value) that are historically ignored by large investment banks and M&A advisors. Specific segments of the IT industry served include: Microsoft Channel Partners, Managed IT Services, MSSPs, software as a Service (SaaS), Hosting, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Cyber Security, IT Services, Software Development, as well as Oracle, ServiceNow, and Salesforce channel partners.

To learn more about ITX: www.itexchangenet.com

Mackenzie Shoemaker
Martinwolf
mshoemaker@martinwolf.com

IAMCP Joins ITX Channel Partner Initiative

