Route 119 Single-Lane Restrictions Continue Next Week in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single-lane restrictions on Route 119 Northbound (3rd Street) in Youngwood Borough, Westmoreland County. Paving operations are anticipated to begin on Monday, November 7 and anticipated to continue until mid-November, weather and operational dependent.

Motorists can expect single lane traffic 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday on Route 119 (3rd Street) northbound between Stout Carpeting and Burton Avenue. Intermittent side road closures will also occur during the operations. Crews will be paving Route 119 North and connecting side roads.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 (office) 724.323.7663 (cell) or mmaczko@pa.gov

