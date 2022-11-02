Speakers will explore using data to understand student cognitive skills and help strengthen their capacity for learning
The Role of Cognitive Skills Presented at HECC Conference on November 11 in Indianapolis.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregg Goewert, principal of Urey Middle School, Pat Crone, teacher and athletic director at Urey Middle School, Daniel Medesi, technology director for John Glenn School Corporation, and Betsy Hill, President and COO of BrainWare Learning Company will explore how students have achieved a competitive edge and greater self-confidence by understanding and building stronger cognitive skills. They are presenting at the annual HECC (Hoosier Educational Computer Coordinators) conference on November 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. EST in the Victoria Station AB Room at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Historic Union Station in Indianapolis, IN.
The role of cognitive skills and especially executive functions has been underestimated in students’ self-confidence, ability to manage stress and academic performance. In this session, the speakers will explore how to use data to understand students’ cognitive skills and help them strengthen their capacity for learning.
The speakers will also focus on how vital it is to support students at a time when they are growing physically, emotionally and academically, as evidenced by the way Urey Middle School helped students understand their learning strengths and build stronger confidence. This has been a key to building community within a school, drawing from disparate communities.
Helping students feel part of a community and identify their strengths within that community has been a challenge following a period when students have been isolated and have lost learning time. As all stakeholders in the school engaged in this effort, the outcomes delivered both greater confidence and dramatically improved academic performance.
Attendee registration for HECC 2022 is now available. To register for the conference, click here.
About the presenters:
Betsy Hill is the President and COO of BrainWare Learning Company and studied the neuroscience of learning with Dr. Patricia Wolfe and other pioneers in the field, coining the term neuroeducator. She is former chair of the board of trustees at Chicago State University and teaches strategic thinking at Lake Forest Graduate School of Management, where she received a Contribution to Learning Excellence Award. She also received a Nepris Trailblazer Award for sharing her knowledge, skills and passion for the neuroscience of learning in classrooms across the U.S. Betsy holds a Master of Arts in Teaching and an MBA from Northwestern University.
Daniel Medesi served as the head of technology for Culver Community Schools, Culver, IN, for over 10 years prior to joining John Glenn School Corporation, Walkerton, IN in 2021. He currently serves as John Glenn’s District Director of Technology. He is the father of two boys who are 11 and 9 years old. In his free time, he enjoys playing golf and spending time with family and friends.
Pat Crone is the Athletic Director at Urey Middle School in Walkerton, IN. He also serves as the BrainWare specialist for his school and two elementary schools. He is the proud father of a daughter, Natalie, and husband to his wife, Gail. Pat has 14 years of experience in education, with time spent at the elementary school, middle school, and high school levels. He received his B.S. in Elementary Education and Teaching from Purdue University.
Gregg Goewert, Ed.S. is a 30-year professional educator and currently the Principal at Urey Middle School in Walkertown, IN. He was named principal of the year twice in previous school districts. Gregg is the father of two boys ages 13 and 14 and has been married to his wife, Danielle for nineteen years. According to Greg, “My decision-making begins and ends with what is best for students. High expectations go hand in hand; students rise to meet expectations via strong relationships. It’s more important to teach kids “how to learn” as opposed to what to learn. Students can self-regulate their learning, set goals, develop strategies to accomplish goals, and reflect on their performance.” Gregg received his Ed.S. from Indiana State University
