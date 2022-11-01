Franklin County Man Charged With Multiple Counts of Sexual Abuse

November 1, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa - On Friday, October 28, 2022, 73-year-old Daniel Wiechmann was arrested at his residence in Hampton, Iowa, by Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol on several warrants as a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Ankeny Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Polk County Attorney’s Office, which began in October of 2021.

On October 25, 2021, a report was filed with the Ankeny Police Department regarding historical sexual abuse that had been occurring between Wiechmann and several juvenile step-grandchildren over the course of several years. Due to the fact that abuse was alleged to have taken place in multiple counties in Iowa, and that Wiechmann had served as an attorney in the Franklin County area, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was asked to assist. Due to a conflict of interest, the Franklin County Attorney’s Office requested that the Polk County Attorney’s Office serve as a special prosecutor for this investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Wiechmann was charged with one count of Sexual Abuse in the 3rd degree (class C Felony), two counts of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse (Aggravated Misdemeanor), one count of Indecent Contact with a Child (Aggravated Misdemeanor) and one count of Indecent Exposure (Serious Misdemeanor). These charges were filed in Polk, Dallas, and Franklin Counties.

Wiechmann is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $5000 cash bond and a detainer from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office regarding warrants currently on file related to Polk County charges.

