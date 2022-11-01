Grades of Green to Host VERTE 2022 Gala on Nov 5th Honoring Laura Turner Seydel of Captain Planet & Senator Ben Allen
Members of the media are invited to attend Verte 2022, please contact Mike Mena for details.MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grades of Green, a 2022 California Nonprofit of the Year award recipient, is a nonprofit that inspires and empowers students across the world to take action and lead environmental change. The organization is hosting its annual fundraising gala VERTE 2022, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 5:30 pm. Grades of Green is presenting Laura Turner Seydel, Chair of Captain Planet, with the Mother Earth Award for Global Impact for her lifelong dedication to the environment. Grades of Green is presenting Senator Ben Allen, with the Environmental Community Impact Award for his dedication in bringing about positive environmental changes. The event will take place at Steelhead Studios, located at 12901 W. Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista, CA 90066.
Laura Turner Seydel is an international environmental advocate and eco-living expert dedicated to creating a healthy and sustainable future for our children. Laura is the chairperson of the Captain Planet Foundation where she helps guide the foundation in empowering and engaging young people to become the next generation of environmental changemakers.
“Grades of Green’s values are so closely aligned to my own. I love that this organization educates students to become environmental stewards. I am honored to receive the Mother Earth Award.”
As a legislative leader in environmental protection efforts, Senator Ben Allen continues to pursue ambitious policies that address the plastics pollution crisis. He has also worked to bolster the state’s climate resiliency by proposing a measure to invest in preparation for extreme weather and other climate-related events like wildfires, floods, and mudslides. Among other things, his committee is tasked with overseeing the state’s aggressive climate goals. A member of the Ocean Protection Council and Coastal Conservancy, he recently led a successful effort to phase out a dangerous carcinogen in firefighting foam and equipment, passed strict regulations on a type of mining that was polluting California rivers, crafted a compromise to phase out destructive trawling gear, and brokered a major compromise that lessened the environmental impact of off-highway vehicle use at state facilities. “If only Congress could work out such compromises,” wrote the Sacramento Bee editorial board about the bill.
VERTE 2022 marks the return to normalcy now that the Coronavirus Pandemic has dramatically subsided. Grades of Green’s dedicated community of supporters is pleased to be able to gather to celebrate the organizations’ student Eco-Leaders. VERTE is the source of one-third of Grades of Green’s annual operating budget, so the funds raised during this year’s gala are essential to ensuring the organization can continue to grow and support the next generation of environmental leaders.
The public is invited to support Grades of Green’s mission by purchasing tickets to attend VERTE.
Grades of Green launched the Mother Earth Awards to recognize the women environmentalists who have changed the lives of young people by working to address environmental challenges and by empowering students to take environmental action. Grades of Green was inspired to create this award when reflecting on its four passionate founders, all mothers, who began the nonprofit to bring environmental education to their children’s schools. The award was also inspired by Grades of Green’s students, who consistently credit their mothers as the primary source of their environmental passion. As a women-run organization that is primarily staffed by mothers, Grades of Green knows firsthand the importance of elevating the women and mothers who lead the environmental movement and is proud to have created this exciting reward to recognize their world-changing efforts.
Because many of its students will go on to enter the public world, Grades of Green feels that it’s important for young people to witness civic leaders bringing environmentalism into their communities they serve. Senator Allen is the ideal candidate to receive this award as someone who has consistently prioritized the environment in his work and has lead so many initiatives to protect our planet and create healthier and greener communities. His support of environmental causes allows Grades of Green’s student Eco-Leaders to take action in their communities today while developing their skills to become the environmental leaders of tomorrow.
# # #
Mike Mena
Grades of Green
+1 310-913-0625
mike@ileanainternational.com