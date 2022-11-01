Hiland Dairy Honored for Production Excellence and Product Quality

Hiland Dairy Foods Company Locally Made Naturally Delicious Thriving During Change

Hiland Dairy plants are recognized for outstanding quality and food safety at the annual QCS Leadership Conference for the food and beverage industry

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiland Dairy, a leading farmer-owned dairy processor, received honors for quality and food safety, product quality, and product taste at the 2022 QCS Leadership Conference held in San Diego last week.

The QCS Quality and Food Safety Plant Assessment Awards are granted to participants who achieve a 96% or higher formal audit score. The audits are rigorous and conducted by an accredited, approved third-party food safety firm. Plants that receive the awards have demonstrated organizational excellence and quality assurance representing the highest standards in the food and beverage industry. Nine Hiland Dairy Food Plants were recognized with Quality and Food Safety Plant Assessments:

• Hiland Dairy, Chandler, Oklahoma

• Hiland Dairy, Fayetteville, Arkansas

• Hiland Dairy, Fort Smith, Arkansas

• Hiland Dairy, Kansas City, Missouri

• Hiland Dairy, Little Rock, Arkansas

• Hiland Dairy Ice Cream, Norfolk, Nebraska

• Hiland Dairy, Springfield, Missouri

• Hiland Dairy, Tyler, Texas

• Hiland Dairy Ice Cream, Tyler Texas

Several Hiland plants also won QCS Merit of Excellence Awards in the following categories: fluid milk, ice cream, and cultured products. The merit of Excellence Award compliance levels is well above industry standards, creating a significant but rewarding challenge.

• Cultured Products Merit Awards

o Hiland Dairy, Norman, Oklahoma

o Hiland Dairy, Wichita, Kansas.

• Fluid Milk Merit of Excellence Awards

o Hiland Dairy, Fort Smith, Arkansas

o Hiland Dairy, Kansas City, Missouri

o Hiland Dairy, Little Rock, Arkansas

o Hiland Dairy, Omaha, Nebraska

o Hiland Dairy, Springfield, Missouri.

• Ice Cream Merit of Excellence Awards

o Hiland Dairy, Springfield, Missouri

o Hiland Dairy, Tyler, Texas.

In the individual product judging contests, Hiland Dairy Foods of Wichita, Kansas, received the top scores for the best regular Egg Nog, and Hiland Dairy Foods, Little Rock, Arkansas, won first place in the Orange Juice Product Contest.

"We are honored to receive high praise and recognition from the QCS Purchasing Cooperative," said Rick Beaman, Vice President of Hiland Dairy Foods. "Awards for product quality and safety represent Hiland’s continued commitment to our customers and consumers that we produce and deliver fresh, wholesome dairy products and other foods.”



About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy food company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and has a wide variety of other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

A farmer-owned company, Hiland employs more than 2,500 people throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Hiland’s farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center