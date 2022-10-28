QCS Purchasing Cooperative Holds First In-Person Post-Merger Annual Conference in San Diego, California

Thriving During Change QCS Purchasing Cooperative

The three-day conference helped members and supply partners learn how to “Thrive During Change” in unprecedented times.

Our first year back for an in-person conference was remarkably successful. The conference provided educational sessions, a supply partner showcase of solutions, and many networking opportunities. ” — Ken Klug, CEO, QCS Purchasing Cooperative

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QCS Purchasing Cooperative wrapped up its first in-person post-merger Annual Conference on Oct. 11 in San Diego, CA. The three-day conference reinforced the value of being a member of QCS and part of the QCS community. As the food and beverage industry continues to be impacted by challenges such as supply chain disruptions, inflation, shifting consumer demands, new developments on the regulatory front, labor shortages, the continuing effects of COVID-19, and increased pressure to provide sustainable products and be corporately responsible, the conference brought the tools, resources, solutions, and support structure for food and beverage manufacturers to navigate, succeed, and continue to “Thrive During Change,” – this year’s conference theme. Innovation, planning, and collaboration have often been the catalysts for food and beverage manufacturers to remain competitive during trying times. That is what QCS Purchasing Cooperative provides to its members.

QCS Purchasing Cooperative President and CEO Ken Klug said, “Our first year back for an in-person conference was remarkably successful. In addition to the many loyal attendees from past years, this year’s Annual Conference had over 150 first-time attendees. It was incredible to have many engaging conversations with our community members, old and new. We received overwhelmingly positive feedback on the content of this year’s conference, from the keynote speaker and educational sessions to the supply partner showcase of solutions and all the networking opportunities provided throughout the three-day event.”

The conference featured a QCS State of the Cooperative by Board Chairman Diane Manganaro, a keynote focusing on leader mindsets for thriving in turbulent times, many educational session opportunities, and networking events. It wrapped up with an awards celebration to honor member and supply partner companies for the categories of marketing, product quality excellence, leadership, and collaboration. Visit the QCS Purchasing Cooperative website at QCSPurchasing.com/conference-information/awards/ for a complete list of award winners.

Next year’s QCS Annual Conference will be held at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, FL, October 22-24, 2023. For more information about the QCS Annual Conference, please visit QCSPurchasing.com/conference-information/.

About QCS Purchasing Cooperative

QCS Purchasing Cooperative is a member-owned and managed not to generate a profit buying group for companies engaged in food and beverage production. It is the largest purchasing cooperative of its kind. By aggregating purchases of standard supplies, QCS Purchasing Cooperative provides members with more competitive pricing than they could typically achieve on their own. A team of strategic sourcing specialists with deep category expertise helps members solve complex sourcing challenges and provide timely data and market intelligence. Over 200 national supplier partners provide solutions in packaging, fleet and logistics, plant operations and supplies, and many value-added services. To learn about QCS Purchasing Cooperative, please visit QCSPurchasing.com.