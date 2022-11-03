Aspire Technology Partners Named Cisco Customer Experience Partner of the Year – East Region

Aspire Earns Cisco Customer Experience Partner of the Year Award for East Region Aspire Technology Partners

Solution Partner Recognized for Excellence in Serving the Evolving Needs of the Customer

Aspire has invested in our Cisco Lifecycle practice and achieved advanced specializations to better meet our customers’ evolving needs.” — John C. Harris, President & CEO of Aspire

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners, a leading technology solutions and services company specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services, was named Cisco Customer Experience Partner of the Year for the East Region. This prestigious award recognizes partner excellence in serving customers’ evolving needs. Aspire is one of only 28 partners in the US that has earned the Cisco Advanced Customer Experience (CX) Specialization, the highest level of CX certification.

The recognition by Cisco acknowledges the Aspire Customer Success team’s ability to leverage their business acumen supported by Aspire’s technical experts to ensure that clients achieve desired business outcomes while realizing the value of their technology investments. The award was announced during Cisco Partner Summit 2022, held November 1-3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

“Aspire has invested in our Cisco Lifecycle practice and achieved advanced specializations to better meet our customers’ evolving needs. We have built a strong lifecycle practice and a dedicated team of Customer Success managers who possess deep product-level knowledge and experience in each of our key technologies,” said John C. Harris, President & CEO of Aspire.

Aspire takes a long-term, advisory approach to help clients continuously realize tangible business value from their technology investments throughout the lifecycle of the customer journey. Aspire's dedicated Customer Success team aligns with its sales teams to drive adoption, maximize investments, and grow the utilization of software entitlements.

About Aspire Technology Partners

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team of experts takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions that power transformation towards your organization’s growth.

Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital cross-architectures, trusted and proven design and implementation expertise, and always-on managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Albany and White Plains, NY.

For more information, visit https://www.aspiretransforms.com/.