Rive Video Presents: Artist Salt Ashes Releases New Approach to Staple Love Songs With ‘Didn’t See It Coming'

London Based Artist Salt Ashes Releases 'Didn't See It Coming' - Her New Approach to the Staple Love Song, Creating Something More Personal

‘Didn’t See It Coming’ ... is how an unexpected love managed to pull me away from a way of life I thought I wasn’t ready to leave until they slapped me in the face… metaphorically, of course.” — Salt Ashes

LONDON, UK, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salt Ashes releases her first new single of 2022 with ‘Didn’t See It Coming’. After the instant success of February’s ‘Body Says’, London-based singer/songwriter Salt Ashes shares her latest radiant single, ‘Didn’t See It Coming’. Showcasing her expert approach towards marrying beautiful dreamlike vocal melodies with huge electronic dance rhythms, Salt Ashes takes a new approach to the staple love song, creating something more personal in every way.

‘Didn’t See It Coming’ pushes and pulls throughout. With her signature sound of dark-rhythmically pulsing dance music at play, Salt Ashes lets loose with exhilarating bass and drum kick-offs, whilst biting synths provide a breathtaking floor for her airy floating vocals to dance across. “‘Didn’t See It Coming’ is my f*cked up version of a love song. It’s how an unexpected love managed to pull me away from a way of life I thought I wasn’t ready to leave until they slapped me in the face… metaphorically, of course.” – Salt Ashes

Fusing together an array of influences like Bjork, Depeche Mode and Change, has seen Salt Ashes perfect her craft, creating introspective electronic/dance music with a dark, disco-esque flair. Praise has come from far and wide for the artist since her first release back in 2014, most notably by the likes of The Guardian, DIY, Wonderland, Billboard, MTV, Clash, Line of Best Fit and NOISEY.

In support of London-based singer/songwriter Salt Ashes latest single "Didn't See It Coming" comes the track's official music video. Premiered via Noctis Magazine, the music video is Directed and Edited by Kassandra Powell who worked with Salt Ashes on her previous video, "Body Says". Noctis Magazine state the new video is "David Lynch and Nadia Lee Cohen meet Saturday Night Fever" creating a cinematic blend that "will transform you into an alternative universe where an American-themed dinner fuses with a disco-funk, smoke-machine heavy environment with an outfit change to a 80s inspired sequence dress."

“The story is about a surreal love interest that we wanted the viewer to be left wondering if was real or not... Kassandra Powell (Director) managed to make something super cinematic and surreal, yet fun which I love. This video is all about the weird characters and that disco moment”. - Salt Ashes via Noctis

February’s release of ‘Body Says’ from Salt Ashes late 2021 album ‘Killing My Mind soared all the way to a Top 5 position on the Music Week Pop Club Charts. Paired with the dark-pop hit came a show-stopping remix by dance producer Manuel Riva. For her upcoming Single ‘Didn’t See It Coming‘ Salt Ashes collaborated with Dimitri Tikovoi, the Grammy-nominated record producer and DJ who has worked with some of music’s biggest names from Placebo, Charli XCX, Becky Hill, Blondie and Purple Disco Machine, to name a few.

The London-based, Brighton-born singer Salt Ashes (aka Veiga Sanchez), burst into the dance music scene with her first full self-titled debut album back in 2016, produced by the late Daniel Fridholm (aka Cruelty), which quickly gained popularity amongst music fans worldwide. She has toured with artists such as Tove Styrke, Say Lou Lou, Nimmo, Bright Light Bright Light, 80s pop sensation Tiffany and most recently with Goldfrapp on their UK tour. Next on the list for Salt Ashes comes her show at the Notting Hill Arts Club on the 20th of August. After the release of her second album at the end of 2021 and new music in the works, it’s clear to see Salt Ashes is on the verge of becoming a household name.

Stay on top of all the latest with Salt Ashes on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SaltAshes/, Twitter https://twitter.com/SaltAshes, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/saltashes/.

Salt Ashes - Didn't See It Coming | Official Video