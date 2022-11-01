Read more about Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Four Alleged Members of Purps Criminal Street Gang on 32 Charges in Dougherty County

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Purps Criminal Street Gang, which was founded at a local high school in Dougherty County in 2017. Specifically, Albert Lewis Hester, Williel Jermaine Harris, Kevious Demetrius Walker and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp are facing 32 charges in total, including Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of an Illegal Weapon, and other drug and weapons offenses. This marks the tenth indictment to be obtained by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit over the past month.

“This case serves as a reminder that gangs can start, operate and recruit in our schools, and we must put a stop to it,” said Carr. “Furthermore, gang activity targeting our schools and our children is particularly egregious and must not be tolerated. Those who engage in and promote violent activity must and will be held accountable for their actions.”

This indictment follows a mass gang investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Albany Police Department’s (APD) Gang Task Force.

“Investigating and dismantling criminal street gangs is a top priority for the GBI,” said GBI Director Mike Register. “These indictments are a prime example of the partnerships we have with local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. We will continue to work to get drugs and gang members off the streets to make the Albany community a safe place to live.”

“Because of the efforts of the Albany Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, these subjects who have played a significant role in the operation of this criminal street organization will be held accountable for their actions,” said APD Chief Michael Persley. “We will continue to pursue justice and protect this community with all available resources. I encourage others to take heed of these prosecutions and find other avenues in life to explore. We thank the Attorney General and his office for their continued support.”

Purps Criminal Street Gang

The defendants are charged with being members of the Purps Criminal Street Gang, which is a hybrid gang centralized in Albany, Georgia. The Purps Criminal Street Gang was founded at Dougherty County High School in 2017.

The Purps Criminal Street Gang enterprise consists of members ages 10 through 25. The Purps Criminal Street Gang inhabits the East Side of Albany but is alleged to operate throughout the entire Albany community, as well as the following counties: Dougherty, Lee, Terrell, Worth, Tift and Crisp. Their pattern of criminal activity is alleged to extend into the State of Alabama and Valdosta, Georgia.

Summary of Charges and Potential Maximum Penalties

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Dougherty County Grand Jury on Oct. 26, 2022, resulting in the indictment* of Albert Lewis Hester, Williel Jermaine Harris, Kevious Demetrius Walker and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp.

Specifically, the indictment charges the defendants with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties.

Albert Lewis Hester (also known as “Cool”), age 29, of Dougherty County:

15 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count.

4 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison per count.

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison per count.

1 count of Possession of an Illegal Weapon – maximum sentence of five years in prison.

1 count of Possession of Cocaine – maximum sentence of three years in prison.

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute – maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Williel Jermaine Harris (also known as “Kodak”), age 21, of Dougherty County:

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count.

1 count of Possession of an Illegal Weapon – maximum sentence of five years in prison.

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Kevious Demetrius Walker (also known as “Kevo”), age 25, of Dougherty County:

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count.

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, age 25, of Dougherty County:

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count.

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison per count.

1 count of Possession of Cocaine – maximum sentence of three years in prison.

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute – maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or about the indictment may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

Earlier this year, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit. This new Unit officially began its historic work on July 1, 2022.

The creation of the Unit is made possible by HB 1134, legislation that provides the Office of the Attorney General with concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang activity statewide. Georgia’s FY 2023 budget also includes $1.3 million to establish the new Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since Oct. 4, 2022, Carr has announced ten indictments from the Gang Prosecution Unit, with cases in Athens-Clarke County, Dougherty County, Cobb County and Muscogee County.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.