The W-1 is a new entry-level, EID compatible weigh scale

RIVERSIDE, MISSOURI, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallagher North America announces the release of their W-1 Weigh Scale – an entry-level, EID compatible weigh scale.

Using EID tags coupled with weighing technology is making it easy for farmers to build a total picture of every animal in their herd and make more informed decisions. Gallagher Head of Animal Performance & Traceability Brian Rose says there is an increasing number of farmers realizing the value of moving towards data-driven operations. “Using EID tagging to its full potential can help farmers gain better insights into animal performance and play a crucial role in the way they manage their day-to-day operations. The key is knowing how to use EID technology to their best advantage.”

Recording animal weights and other data against an animal EID tag allows farmers to record, monitor and manage an animal over its lifetime. It enables the farmer to build up an objective measure of each animal’s performance and take the appropriate actions to maximize that performance.

EID numbers are collected using portable hand-held tag readers or permanent hands-free readers, which are connected to a compatible weigh scale. The animal’s weight and any other recorded data is linked to its individual scanned EID number. This information can then be synced to the farmer’s animal management platform.

Each time new information is recorded, it is saved against that EID number, building up a history of animal performance and any relevant events that occur throughout the animal’s lifetime. “When used with a compatible weigh scale, EID technology is a powerful tool,” says Brian. “It arms farmers with valuable information about how their livestock are tracking, such as individual animal average daily weight gain, medical treatments administered and even key breeding data.”

“If farmers only measure the weights of a group of animals without recording individual animal data against their EID, they lose the ability to manage each unique animal. This means farmers are basing their decisions on averages and their business is not getting the full benefit of the technology,” says Brian.

Gallagher’s new W-1 Weigh Scale is the perfect entry-level weigh scale for those new to weighing livestock. It is compatible with the HR4/HR5 Hand-Held EID Tag Reader & Data Collector and allows farmers to sync all their information to Gallagher’s Animal Performance web and mobile app.

Weights are automatically matched to each animal’s EID number building a picture of the animal’s growth history and automatically calculating the weight gain in lb/day. This highlights any animals that are not growing as expected enabling action to be taken for those individuals, while also showing the performance of the mob to confirm the feeding regime is working.

"This system allows you to manage each individual animal on the farm to make sure it is thriving and hitting production targets. If you weigh regularly, you know how your animals are performing and can make the necessary changes to things like feeding regimes, culling, animal health treatments and mating plans."

plans.”

