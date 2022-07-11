Gallagher Announces Global Partnership with Goodnature

The Goodnature A24 Rat & Mouse Trap - confidently and efficiently control rats and mice.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallagher Group Limited have signed an exclusive global partnership with Goodnature. For the North American market, Gallagher will be distributing Goodnature products in the agricultural sector and home hardware and building market sector. This is effective immediately for the Unites States with anticipated distribution in Canada by January of 2023.

Since 2005, Goodnature’s innovative traps have been used by homeowners, businesses, and conservation projects around the world to trap predatory non-native mammals. While Goodnature has a proud history in ecology, in more recent years it has also provided compelling solutions for customers globally in the consumer "backyard" and rural business segments who are looking for non-toxic and humane farming practices, and to restore areas of their farm with ecological significance.

Gallagher, a global pioneer in agricultural solutions, became Goodnature's European distributor in 2019. Off the back of this successful partnership, Goodnature CEO, Dave Shoemack and Gallagher’s Global GM for Animal Management, Lisbeth Jacobs saw the potential for Gallagher’s agricultural expertise and retail network to create opportunities through the exclusive distribution of Goodnature products to the agricultural sector in Gallagher markets around the world.

Coincidentally sharing similar brand colors is just the beginning, Dave says his team and Gallagher also share a common vision.

'At Goodnature we exist to Rewild the World, by controlling rodent populations (that's rats and mice) in a humane, non-toxic, and high-tech way. We're honored to be teaming up with Gallagher to expand into the agricultural segment as we share a vision around solving problems smarter, integrating data, and making impact on a global scale'.

Lisbeth adds to this, saying the company is delighted to add Goodnature’s technology to the line-up of solutions available via Gallagher.

“For over 80 years, Gallagher has led the way in the agricultural industry, delivering world-leading animal and land solutions that enable customers to operate responsibly, productively, and profitably. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to investing in innovative businesses and technologies that will support customers with smarter, simpler solutions that make farm life easier.”

“Beyond this; our purpose at Gallagher is to protect what matters most, and we’re excited to join Goodnature’s revolution to see endangered wildlife at home and around the world flourish again — it’s a story of businesses with a similar ethos coming together to do what’s best.”

About Gallagher

Gallagher pioneered New Zealand’s first electric fencing system in 1938 and has constantly led the way in innovative animal management systems. We offer fencing, weighing, data collection and watering system solutions for specific animals and applications so you can be sure you’re using the right system solution to meet your unique needs. Gallagher’s success can be credited to a customer centric approach to research and development with a strong focus on end-user needs. This philosophy is endorsed with 8% of the group’s total revenue invested in R&D annually.