MACAU, November 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nalgae"

Update Time: 2022-11-01 15:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Afternoon to evening on 2nd Medium "blue" Storm Surge Warning Morning on 2nd Relatively High

Typhoon “Nalgae” is currently located 400 km away from Macau, Under the influence of the outer rainbands, more showers and strong winds are expected tonight. The public is advised to pay attention to travel safety, plan ahead and pay attention to the latest weather information.

According to the present forecast, “Nalgae” will be closest to Macao between the afternoon and evening tomorrow (2nd) and will pass within 200 km southwest of Macao. On the other hand, due to the influence of the northeast monsoon, “Nalgae” is expected to weaken gradually. The possibility of issuing Typhoon Signal No.8 from the afternoon to evening tomorrow is“medium” because the forecast track and the degree of weakening are still uncertain.

Under the joint influence of“Nalgae” and the northeast monsoon, local winds will reach a wind level scale of 5-6, and have gusts. It will be more cloudy with occasional showers in the afternoon today. It is expected to be cloudy with frequent showers and cooler in the next few days.

In addition, due to the astronomical high tide, there will be slight flooding in the early morning of the 2nd. And because“Nalgae” is gradually approaching the coast of South China, flooding will occur in the inner harbor area due to storm surge from the evening of the 2nd to the early morning of the 3rd, and the height of the flooding is expected to be about 0.5 meters. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.