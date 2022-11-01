Public reminded to conduct rapid antigen testing today (1 November)

MACAU, November 1 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, all individuals in Macao are required to conduct a rapid antigen test daily from 30 October until today (1 November). For this reason, the public are being reminded of the following:

1. Although some individuals who have had their sample collected yesterday (31 October) do not need to submit to the citywide NAT launched today, they still must carry out a rapid antigen test and declare the test result. Otherwise, their Macao Health Code will turn yellow;

2. If one fails to declare their RAT result today, their Macao Health Code will be converted to a yellow code tomorrow (2 November). They must declare their RAT result within tomorrow in order to restore a green health code; otherwise, their Macao Health Code will be locked in yellow on 3 November, and they must undergo a nucleic acid test at their own cost in order to have the green health code back.

In addition, to cooperate with the citywide NAT, employers are once again urged to allow their workers to go to the NAT stations for sampling during working hours. Meanwhile, attention must be paid to the following before heading to the sampling stations:

1. When heading to the sampling stations, the public should use personal protection properly and wear a KN95 mask throughout the journey;

2. Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, entry would be denied. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) after declaring the result on the Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.