MACAU, November 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nalgae"

Update Time: 2022-11-01 23:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Daytime on 2nd Medium to relatively high "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning daytime on 2nd Medium

Under the influence of the rainbands of “Nalgae”, showers and winds are becoming stronger. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information. Those engaging in outdoor work should prepare rain gear and well prepare for the weather condition.

According to the latest forecast, "Nalgae" will skirt within 100 km of Macao between tomorrow afternoon and the beginning of 3rd. The possibility of issuing Typhoon Signal No.8 tomorrow is “medium to relatively high” because the forecast track and the degree of weakening remains uncertain.

Under the combined effect of “Nalgae” and the northeast monsoon, local winds will increase generally to wind level scale of 6-7, occasionally 8, with gusts. The showers will become stronger. In the next few days, it expected to be cloudy with frequent showers and cooler.

Due to the astronomical high tide, and the closer path to Macao, there will be about 0.2 meters height of flooding in the Southern Inner Harbor area in the early morning of 2nd. Moreover, there will be about 0.5 meters height of flooding in the inner harbor area from the evening of the 2nd to the early morning of the 3rd. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest information on the tropical cyclone.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.