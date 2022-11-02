Market Leader evolvedMD Fully Implemented at HonorHealth Medical Group - Primary Care Locations
Behavioral health integration leader evolvedMD has now fully embedded its transformational services at all 27 HonorHealth Medical Group - Primary Care Locations
With HonorHealth, we’ve effectively accelerated access to care for thousands of patients and their families in the Valley and beyond.”PHOENIX, AZ , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an impactful year scaling life-changing—and potentially lifesaving—mental health services across one of Arizona’s largest health systems, behavioral health integration leader evolvedMD is proud to announce the company has now fully embedded its transformational services at all 27 HonorHealth Medical Group – Primary Care locations.
— Erik Osland, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of evolvedMD
Building a collaborative, healthy future for all, the announcement further cements both healthcare entities as market leaders in changing the mental health narrative at a time when Arizona ranks 47th in the country for access to care and behavioral health awareness rises to a national conversation.
“Mental health continues to be a critical concern for our patients, and addressing this requires attention and commitment,” said Tiffany Pankow, MD, VP chief of caregiver wellness and patient experience at HonorHealth. “HonorHealth’s collaboration with evolvedMD has enabled us to better tackle mental health needs head-on, improve access to behavioral health services, and positively impact patients’ lives across the Valley.”
Since fall 2021, nearly 3,700 patients have received high-quality behavioral health services at HonorHealth Medical Group - Primary Care locations, completing almost 16,000 appointments collectively.
In addition to increasing access to care for thousands of patients and their families, evolvedMD and HonorHealth’s collaboration drove improved outcomes for both patients and providers. An illustration of one of the many positive outcomes includes a 62-year-old patient who likely averted a catastrophic result. This patient was experiencing kidney failure and was being denied a kidney transplant because they had extreme anxiety over wearing a mask and getting blood drawn. After numerous visits with a behavioral health specialist, the patient leveraged techniques learned in therapy to reduce anxiety and ultimately received a successful kidney transplant. There have also been opportunities where evolvedMD has been able to assist HonorHealth caregivers in challenging times and in times of grief or loss.
“The last few years have demonstrated a clear need for integrating behavioral health in modern primary care,” said Erik Osland, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of evolvedMD. “With HonorHealth, we’ve effectively accelerated access to care for thousands of patients and their families in the Valley and beyond. Fully embedding our services in all HonorHealth Medical Group – Primary Care locations is an incredible milestone that proves we’re creating meaningful change in an industry that isn’t moving the needle fast enough.”
About evolvedMD
Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes.
